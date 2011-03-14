What’s on Tonight: ‘Bachelor’ Finale

The Bachelor (ABC) — Season finale. Brad’s choices are the blonde lady who had a daughter with her now-deceased fiancé, and a cuter brunette chick. I don’t know who he’ll pick, because I generally just have the show on mute while I’m working on my computer. ABC renewed “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” for another season each today, because studies show that American women will still have television sets next year. (image via the indispensable Faces of Rejected Bachelorettes)
The Bachelor: After the Final Rose (ABC) — Because the two-hour finale wasn’t long enough! And stay tuned for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” because he’ll unveil the new Bachelorette! C’mon, ABC! Stop holding back and give us more Bachelor programming!
Wedding Wars (VH1) — Series premiere. It’s “Survivor” for engaged couples, and the prize is a “dream wedding.” There should be a bonus prize for the groom, because it’s not like he gives a crap about the dream wedding. He just signed up for the show to shut up his fiancée.
The Event (NBC) — NBC is bringing out the big guns to save this show: Gabrielle Carteris guest stars tonight!
The Chicago Code (Fox) — I finally got caught up on this last week. It’s not bad, but I’m not particularly enamored with Jennifer Beals as the police commissioner. Maybe if she had a bucket of water in her office…
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Charles Barkley and Cold War Kids on Letterman; Jane Lynch, Chris Matthews, and Avril Lavigne on Leno; Ryan Phillippe and Mila Kunis on Kimmel (plus the new Bachelorette, of course), and Mila Kunis again on George Lopez. It’s a repeat, but hey: Mila Kunis. Full listings at TV Squad.
You just put two separate Bachelor programs and Wedding Wars on “What’s on Tonight”, but you keep ignoring Lights Out on Tuesdays. Uff, I am disappoint.
/sulks off to side for not having television preferences validated by blogging community
Beals is def the weakest link on Code.
Lights Out is super sweet and lord knows Patrick could use the support.
Screw tonight. More Linda Cardellini!!!
/spelling? fuck you!
less teresa colvin, more bunny colvin
Yeah Beals sucks, everything she says feels so forced.
The show has potential though, even more so if they off Beals.
I have to say that I like Chicago Code a lot. But I’d agree that Jennifer Beals is the weakest part (she’s not terrible, but Jason Clarke, his partner and the great Delroy Lindo are really good). But who knows, if the Shield is any indicator, the cast may be changed as the show progresses. Also, don’t forget NO RESERVATIONS with Anthony Bourdain is all new tonight. This ep he goes to Nicaragua. No, I’m not kidding, Nicaragua. That’s a great thing about his show. One ep he’s in Provence eating like a king, next he’s eating warthog rectum that is unwashed and barely cleaned.
After watching The Wire all other cop shows suck especially on network tv. Castle is about the only exception to my rule but its more fun than drama
edit: That warthog scene was in Namibia. He said that was the worst meal ever, dirt and poo was on everything (next is the fermented shark he had in Iceland).
The brunette looks exactly like Arianny Celeste. Also, her family is insanely rich. So naturally the meathead will pick the phony blonde with the insta-family. Not that I watch the show. Fuck that.
The Bachelor/Bachelorette cycle is sadder than one of those dead-animal-rotting-away-on-the-forest-floor circle of life time lapse videos on the Discovery Channel.
is it weird that when I saw this I immediately thought that someone from these comments wrote this
[www.buzzfeed.com]
The most disappointing tidbit of this round-up is Cold War Kids’ latest album getting air time. Man, does it blow terribly.
@therealjhc: looked over my wife’s shoulder at the last ten minutes of The Bachelor. You were exactly right on all counts, that brunette was ridiculously hot and he’s a chrome-plated asshole for choosing the SMU cheerleader-looking bitch with the stretched-out uterus.
I guess the date was in my name so future Stinky Pete knows which version to go back in time and slap for watching The Bachelor.
*Looks at Stinky Pete 2011*
I didn’t know he was running for office.
Poor Chantal.