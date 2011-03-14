What’s on Tonight: ‘Bachelor’ Finale

The Bachelor (ABC) — Season finale. Brad’s choices are the blonde lady who had a daughter with her now-deceased fiancé, and a cuter brunette chick. I don’t know who he’ll pick, because I generally just have the show on mute while I’m working on my computer. ABC renewed “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” for another season each today, because studies show that American women will still have television sets next year. (image via the indispensable Faces of Rejected Bachelorettes)

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose (ABC) — Because the two-hour finale wasn’t long enough! And stay tuned for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” because he’ll unveil the new Bachelorette! C’mon, ABC! Stop holding back and give us more Bachelor programming!

Wedding Wars (VH1) — Series premiere. It’s “Survivor” for engaged couples, and the prize is a “dream wedding.” There should be a bonus prize for the groom, because it’s not like he gives a crap about the dream wedding. He just signed up for the show to shut up his fiancée.

The Event (NBC) — NBC is bringing out the big guns to save this show: Gabrielle Carteris guest stars tonight!

The Chicago Code (Fox) — I finally got caught up on this last week. It’s not bad, but I’m not particularly enamored with Jennifer Beals as the police commissioner. Maybe if she had a bucket of water in her office…

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Charles Barkley and Cold War Kids on Letterman; Jane Lynch, Chris Matthews, and Avril Lavigne on Leno; Ryan Phillippe and Mila Kunis on Kimmel (plus the new Bachelorette, of course), and Mila Kunis again on George Lopez. It’s a repeat, but hey: Mila Kunis. Full listings at TV Squad.