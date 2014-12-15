What’s On Tonight: Syfy’s ‘Ascension’ Launches Into Outer Space

Ascension (SyFy, 9:00 p.m.) – The first of this three-night Syfy experiment premieres. A ship launches into outer space in 1960, looking for a new home after the Cold War gets all the government bigwigs a bit jumpy, but after spending 50 years searching for a planet to call home, a woman is found murdered and everyone freaks out. Sharknado it is not, but the show is promising us a new genre: murder-mystery space opera. Sold.

Hart of Dixie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The fourth season of the CW rom-com premieres tonight and Zoe and Wade are finally getting their shot at love. Well, maybe it’s like their third shot since Wade cheated on her, then Zoe dated someone else and then Wade hooked up with Zoe’s cousin. Apparently everyone’s forgotten about that though. #relationshipgoals

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tune in as a few Christmas freaks attempt to destroy the planet by using up all of its electricity to carry out some crappy synchronized light shows.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Will it be Damien, Chris, Craig or Matt. Oh who cares, we just want to bask in the gloriousness that is the Blake/Adam bromance.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The show and its leading lady just got nominated for a Golden Globe so I guess that means we need to start watching. In this episode, Jane is still pregnant and still a virgin.

Scorpion (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Team Nerd races to save a boy from drowning after he gets stuck in a cave and, more importantly, they stage the ultimate tacky Christmas sweater competition.

Friends to Lovers (BRAVO, 10:00 p.m.) – Normally I wouldn’t care about anything happening on Bravo but the tagline for this show got me: “The real-world show attempts to take platonic relationships to a romantic level.” I’ll be tuning in if only to watch this fail miserably.

State of Affairs (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Nick is MIA and Charlie is having more flashbacks about what happened during a certain convoy attack so it’s probably not the best time to be inviting reporters to the White House.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Emily Blunt and Lee Pace on Kimmel; Oprah Winfrey and Idina Menzel on Fallon; Lisa Kudrow on Conan; Emma Stone on Letterman; Jon Hamm on Ferguson; and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on Meyers.