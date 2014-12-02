What’s On Tonight: ‘The Flash’ Vs. ‘Arrow’ Superhero Showdown

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight is the first of the CW’s superhero crossover event. Everyone’s favorite bow-wielding mean green machine is called to Central City to help solve a crime but a beautiful bromance between Barry Allen and Oliver McQueen is sadly not in the cards. (Really? Grown men with superpowers wearing tights and costumes can’t get along? Shocking.)

Masterchef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Finally! What we’ve all been waiting for, Gordon Ramsay flipping his sh*t on a bunch of children. When the kids are tasked with cooking for their pop up restaurant, they find out just how traumatizing being a chef in Ramsay’s kitchen can be.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Agent May’s evil doppelgänger strikes again as the real May and Skye race to save Raina. The team is actually able to do something right and find the ancient city before Hydra but the ultimate sacrifice must be paid to uncover its secrets.

New Girl (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Girl fights and new girlfriends. Nick starts dating Tran’s daughter, Winston isn’t happy, Schmidt is confused and Cece and Jess get into knock-down drag-out fight over a purse.

Supernatural (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Sheriff Mills returns but she has her hands full when a body decorated with strings of meat and skin hanging from its bones is found. Since this is Supernatural, Mills decides that her fellow officers, who are blaming the murder on an animal attack, are complete idiots and calls Dean and Sam in for help.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The future of Casey and Dawson’s relationship and the fate of Baby Borden hang in the balance on tonight’s Fall finale.

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Jax is on the hunt for Gemma after discovering she killed Tara but before he can dish out some ice-cold revenge he has to survive whatever the club throws at him for killing Jury.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Ethan Hawke on Kimmel; Reese Witherspoon on Fallon; Jennifer Lawrence on Letterman; Kellan Lutz on Conan; and Elijah Wood and Cecily Strong on Meyers.

