What's On Tonight: Tonight's Episode Of 'Workaholics' Is Titled 'Beer Heist'

Workaholics/Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00-11:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode of Workaholics is titled “Beer Heist.” Yes. Sold. In.
The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – From TV Guide: “Philip questions Elizabeth’s readiness for action. Meanwhile, Stan becomes more attached to Nina.” I hope they mean literally attached, like in the one Farrelly brothers movie with Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear. That would be a fun twist.
Survivor: Cagayan (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight one of the tribes considers taking a dive in an immunity challenge. It’s weird that this a sentence that makes sense in the world today. If you zoom out to, like, 30,000 feet, reality television is very strange.
Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – After consecutives episodes about rape jokes and hazing, SVU tackles the hot button issue of … ILLEGAL GAMBLING CLUBS! Wait, hold on. What year is this? Is Rounders still in the theaters?
Modern Family/Mixology (ABC, 9:00-10:00 p.m.) – It just dawned on me how much better Mixology would be if one of characters gets murdered and the whole thing turns out to be Castle crossover.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Robert Duvall and Rachel Ray on Kimmel; Sylvester Stallone and Theo James on Letterman; Ricky Gervais and Krysten Ritter on Ferguson; Shailene Woodley, Artie Lange, and Beck on Fallon; Norman Reedus on Meyers; Jason Bateman on Stewart; and Aaron Paul and Maggie Q on Conan.
The 4000th episode of The Late Show was last night. They had a top ten list with the staff to commemorate the occasion.
Holy crap!
Billy on the Street is back tonight. That is the most important piece of information.
SVU is so miserably bad. I can’t compare it to most of the other network procedurals but I assume they are worse.
So you haven’t watched tv in the last seven years? Everything’s a damn procedural.
The “tribe dive” appears to be an attempt to vote out Uncle Cliffy…FUCK THAT.
How’s this season of Workaholics been? I wasn’t too big on last season and haven’t gotten a chance to catch up to the new one.