(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Bel-Air episodes will be found below.)
Will Smith’s first official summer in Bel-Air continues in the next episodes of Bel-Air season three. So far it’s been an eventful one as he and Lisa made things official, Will and Carlton took a job art the country club and formed their “Blackccess” group thanks to a new entrepreneurship, and he quit basketball for the summer to focus on other endeavors. Carlton is also back home and he has new love interest in Amira whom he met during rehab. Hilary is engaged to LaMarcus, Jazzy saved his record store, Ashley is pursuing her music career, and Mr. and Mrs. Banks are both thriving in their respective work fields.
That’s what the first three episodes of Bel-Air season three delivered, and here’s what you can expect for the next three episodes:
When Do Bel-Air Episodes 4-6 Come Out?
The next three episodes in Bel-Air season three, titled “Out All Night,” “Getting Personal,” and “Baggage,” will arrive on August 22. The episodes will be available on Thursday, 8/22 on Peacock starting at 3am EST/12am PST. Synopses for the “Out All Night,” “Getting Personal,” and “Baggage,” episodes can be found below:
“Out All Night”
After LaMarcus’ accident, everyone rallies around Hilary to support her; Will and Carlton feel the pressure of running “Blackccess” and it starts to affect their relationship; Lisa and Amira try to ease the tension with a group date.
“Getting Personal”
Will and Carlton look for a solution to their “Blackccess” problems at a pickleball tournament; Viv and Phil celebrate their anniversary, but something seems off between them.
“Baggage”
Will brings his parents, Vy and Lou, together to heal the past and move forward; Carlton sees a new side of Amira; Phil makes a big decision with his career.
‘Bel-Air’ season three premieres on Peacock on August 15 at 3am EST/12am PST. Seasons 1-2 are now available to stream on Peacock.