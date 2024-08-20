When Do ‘Bel-Air’ Episodes 4-6 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Bel-Air episodes will be found below.)

Will Smith’s first official summer in Bel-Air continues in the next episodes of Bel-Air season three. So far it’s been an eventful one as he and Lisa made things official, Will and Carlton took a job art the country club and formed their “Blackccess” group thanks to a new entrepreneurship, and he quit basketball for the summer to focus on other endeavors. Carlton is also back home and he has new love interest in Amira whom he met during rehab. Hilary is engaged to LaMarcus, Jazzy saved his record store, Ashley is pursuing her music career, and Mr. and Mrs. Banks are both thriving in their respective work fields.

That’s what the first three episodes of Bel-Air season three delivered, and here’s what you can expect for the next three episodes: