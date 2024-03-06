(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episode will be found below.)
The show’s sixth season Love Is Blind took its talents to Charlotte, North Carolina with the hopes of proving that love is blind. Personally, I believe that love not only has 20/20 vision, but it also has a third eye that is extremely open and season six proved that to be the case and then some. Five couples — Kenneth & Brittany, Laura & Jeramey, Clay & AD, Jimmy & Chelsea, and Amy & Johnny — made it out of the pods and to a honeymoon getaway, but only four were intact by the time they returned home to Charlotte. Four couples quickly dropped to just two by the time the Love Is Blind season six weddings were set to begin. Out of those two, just one got married: Amy & Johnny. So where are they now?
Are Amy & Johnny From Love Is Blind Season 6 Still Together?
Love Is Blind season six was shot around a year ago which means ample time has passed since the weddings and breakups that happened through the season’s 12 episodes. Netflix requires cast members to be tight-lipped about events that took place during their season until the episode and reunion episodes airs. With all that in mind, we’d like to this that Amy and Johnny have enjoyed a happy marriage in the time since season six ended. Nonetheless, the season six reunion will be released on Netflix on March 13 at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST, so it’s just a matter of days until we get an update from Amy and Johnny as well as the other prominent cast members from season six.
‘Love Is Blind’ season 6, episode 12 is now available to stream on Netflix.