Are Amy & Johnny From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Still Together?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episode will be found below.)

The show’s sixth season Love Is Blind took its talents to Charlotte, North Carolina with the hopes of proving that love is blind. Personally, I believe that love not only has 20/20 vision, but it also has a third eye that is extremely open and season six proved that to be the case and then some. Five couples — Kenneth & Brittany, Laura & Jeramey, Clay & AD, Jimmy & Chelsea, and Amy & Johnny — made it out of the pods and to a honeymoon getaway, but only four were intact by the time they returned home to Charlotte. Four couples quickly dropped to just two by the time the Love Is Blind season six weddings were set to begin. Out of those two, just one got married: Amy & Johnny. So where are they now?