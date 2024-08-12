When Do ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Episodes 5-9 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind: UK episode will be found below.)

Five months after the sixth and very dramatic season of Love Is Blind concluded, Netflix decided it was time to take the show across the pond for an inaugural season of Love Is Blind: UK. The new series premiered earlier this month with four new episodes that ended with the pairing of five couples: Bobby & Jasmine, Freddie & Catherine, Ollie & Demi, Tom & Maria, and Steven & Sabrina. The five couples successful made it out of the pods together after finding a connection with each other. Sam and Nicole seemed like they would join the cast of engaged couples, but, as the end of episode four revealed, they both confessed to not fully feeling the connection they had and decided to end their engagement.

The next four episodes of Love Is Blind: UK will reconnect viewers with the engaged couples as they enjoy a honeymoon in Corfu. This marks the first moment that the couples can spend time together and see if their physical connection is as good as they emotional one they formed in the pods. Here’s what to know about the upcoming Love Is Blind: UK episodes: