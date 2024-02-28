Does Jeramey Have A New Fiancée In ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episodes will be found below.)

Every season of Love Is Blind produces a cast member who’s the villain in the viewers’ eyes. (Remember Batrise from season three?) After eleven episodes of Netflix’s Love Is Blind season six, we have our villain! Jeramey took that crown after a messy string of episodes that watched him betray the trust of his fiancée Laura who discovered that Jeramey was out until 5:30 am speaking to Sarah Ann, a Love Is Blind cast member whom Jeramey previously had a connection with.

That late-night-into-early-morning interaction was the breaking point for Laura and Jeramey and she was not too receptive towards Jeramey’s attempts to right his wrongs. Rather than giving a proper apology to Laura, Jeramey opted to criticize Laura’s reaction to his late-night escapade. In the end, it proved to be all too much for Laura who decided to walk away from their engagement. As for Jeramey, he reconnected with Sarah Ann and rode off into the cloudy skies on jetskis with her. Where does it leave him?