(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episodes will be found below.)
Every season of Love Is Blind produces a cast member who’s the villain in the viewers’ eyes. (Remember Batrise from season three?) After eleven episodes of Netflix’s Love Is Blind season six, we have our villain! Jeramey took that crown after a messy string of episodes that watched him betray the trust of his fiancée Laura who discovered that Jeramey was out until 5:30 am speaking to Sarah Ann, a Love Is Blind cast member whom Jeramey previously had a connection with.
That late-night-into-early-morning interaction was the breaking point for Laura and Jeramey and she was not too receptive towards Jeramey’s attempts to right his wrongs. Rather than giving a proper apology to Laura, Jeramey opted to criticize Laura’s reaction to his late-night escapade. In the end, it proved to be all too much for Laura who decided to walk away from their engagement. As for Jeramey, he reconnected with Sarah Ann and rode off into the cloudy skies on jetskis with her. Where does it leave him?
Does Jeramey Have A New Fiancée In Love Is Blind Season 6?
It’s unknown if Jeramey and Susan Ann are officially together. The last we see of them in the new episodes is the aforementioned jetski scene. Jeramy and Sarah Ann are nowhere to be found as the men and women from the cast try on suits and dresses, respectively for the upcoming wedding. With that, it’s safe to assume that if Jeramy and Sarah Ann are still together, they won’t be participating in a possible wedding from Love Is Blind season 6. So no, Jeramey does not have a new fiancée for Love Is Blind season six.
‘Love Is Blind’ season 6, episodes 10 and 11 are now available to stream on Netflix.