(WARNING: Spoilers for Love Is Blind season six will be found below.)
Following weeks of drama and romance that normally concludes with a few weddings, or wedding as was the case in season six, the Love Is Blind community gathers for one last time for a reunion episode. Cast members from the recent season, married or not, are brought back together about a year after their season was filmed so that they can reflect on their Love Is Blind experience and address incidents and comments from the season. In regards to season six, that means we’ll hear about Clay and AD’s current status, whether or not Jeramey and Sarah Ann are together, how Amy and Johnny are doing as a (presumably) married couple, Trevor’s rumored troubled past before his appearance on the show, and so much more. With all that in mind, here’s when you can watch the reunion episode.
When Does The Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Come Out?
The reunion episode of Love Is Blind season six will be available to stream on Netflix on March 13 at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST. The episode will officially conclude the sixth season of Love Is Blind which only saw two couples make it to the wedding day, that being Clay & AD and Amy & Johnny. The latter tied the knot while Clay failed to say “I do” to AD. Jimmy and Chelsea broke off their engagement at the beginning of episode 12, Laura and Jeramey’s relationship ended after episode 11, and Brittany and Kenneth’s ended after episode eight.
You can watch the trailer for the Love Is Blind season six reunion above.
