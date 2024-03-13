When Does The Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for Love Is Blind season six will be found below.)

Following weeks of drama and romance that normally concludes with a few weddings, or wedding as was the case in season six, the Love Is Blind community gathers for one last time for a reunion episode. Cast members from the recent season, married or not, are brought back together about a year after their season was filmed so that they can reflect on their Love Is Blind experience and address incidents and comments from the season. In regards to season six, that means we’ll hear about Clay and AD’s current status, whether or not Jeramey and Sarah Ann are together, how Amy and Johnny are doing as a (presumably) married couple, Trevor’s rumored troubled past before his appearance on the show, and so much more. With all that in mind, here’s when you can watch the reunion episode.