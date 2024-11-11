Prime Video/Amazon did confirm that a second season of the Aldis Hodge-starring show is already in the works, but a necessary question awaits.

Nobody could accuse Amazon of not taking Dad TV seriously. Reacher will spin off and also has at least two more seasons forthcoming in the main series. A Jack Ryan movie has been confirmed, and James Patterson’s Alex Cross book series has provided the backbone for a Cross TV series arriving soon.

When Does Cross Season 1 Come Out?

This show is going semi-rogue and dropping the entire season (eight episodes) at once on November 14. If the series follows the usual time-zone format of late, that means that 12:00am GMT and 7:00pm EST will be the magic hour.

At that time, viewers can enjoy “a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series,” according to the brief series description. Don’t expect the series to literally follow any particular Alex Cross novel, however, and Aldis Hodge has made it clear that the series will take “the bone structure” of the Alex Cross realm and create something new for the TV medium.

The legendary forensic psychologist character will, however, still crush murder suspects’ little worlds by climbing inside of their heads. Tell your Pops to get his streaming senses ready for Nov. 14.