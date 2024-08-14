I’m not sure how she will cope with this situation since she’s already given herself bangs, but we will soon find out.

Emily In Paris is about to bring back questionable life choices and silly fashion back to Netflix, although those things arguably never left the streaming service in the first place. Lily Collins’ baguette-wielding heroine will return following that season finale in which she found out that Hot Chef Gabriel is still smitten with her but unfortunately impregnated Camille. To make matters worse, Camille’s altar-bound outburst dissolved Emily’s relationship with Alfie, which means that everything is perfectly chaotic with a newly single Emily at the start of the fourth season.

When Does Emily In Paris Season 4 Release On Netflix?

The (unfortunately) irresistible Darren Star show returns on Thursday, August 15 and follows the usual Netflix release plan of dropping at 12:00am PST and 3:00am EST.

This season will contain more than mere romantic troubles, however. Mindy will quest for Eurovision, and Emily will also travel outside of France. Perhaps she might even get some work done while helping to expand Savoir, too. What will be different this season, however, is that not everything will be sunshiney because — wait for it — Emily and Gabriel will actually engage in shouting matches. Don’t worry, though. They can’t stay stormy for too long. This isn’t Melrose Place, after all.

With that said, only five episodes will drop on August 15, and the rest of the season will have to wait until September 12. The streaming struggle is real, vous autres.