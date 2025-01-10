Perhaps in that time, another Lioness season will be greenlit, and clarification will happen on whether 6666 and/or 1944 remain in the cards. For that matter, Paramount+ will also consider whether more Landman will happen, but first, there’s the matter of season finale timing.

The only currently running Taylor Sheridan series, Landman, is about to air a season finale, which will lead to a full month without new episodes from the Sicario scribe. That’s a rare sight in recent years, but the pause won’t last long. Sheridan has much more coming, including more Tulsa King and a final 1923 season , and there are more plans for the Yellowstone universe including a Beth and Rip spin off and the currently filming The Madison. Still, there might be some cowboy-loving withdrawals for a month until 1923 surfaces.

When Does Landman Season 1 Episode 10 Come Out?

The upcoming episode streams on January 12 on Paramount+ with the following description: “Tommy and Cami discuss whether to gamble or play it safe. The cartel makes a move.” Notice that this does not sound like series finale language, but episode synopses have been sparse throughout the season, so Taylor Sheridan is expertly wearing the Mystery Man label with answers only to be found in his writing bunker.

Going into the season finale, the life-or-death status of Jon Hamm’s Monty Miller demands an answer, and Cooper has been angling to set up his own shop, away from dad’s chaotic side of the oil speculator business. It would be wild to see him go his own way in a second season, although there’s no shortage of pleasure to be found in watching Billy Bob Thornton (as Tommy Norris) be thrust into increasingly stressful scenarios. It’s what he handles best as an actor, after all, but at least we know that 1923‘s return will be placing Michelle Randolph into less stressful interview situations than her lusty Landman dialogue has inspired. Between that and Sheridan’s recent Yellowstone strip poker scenes, that bunker has been bouncing.