A Lot Of People Tuned In To The ‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Finale

The season one finale of The Book Of Boba Fett drew in a lot of fans when it dropped last week. The total viewership clocked in at 1.5M U.S. households during their tracking period, which is Wednesday to Sunday. In comparison, The Mandalorian, Disney+’s other Star Wars show, pulled in 1.1M for its second season finale in Dec. 2020, which is 36&

Boba Fett’s explosive finale (literally) was directed by action movie legend Robert Rodriguez and written by Star Wars fan favorite Jon Favreau and Noah Kloor. The finale brought this chapter of Fett’s book to a close, by bringing Mando back together with his BFF Baby Yoda aka Grogu.

“The momentum and excitement for the first season of The Book of Boba Fett certainly carried through to the finale,” said Cole Strain, Samba TV’s Head of Measurement, which tracks viewer data and demographics. “In fact, the 1.5M U.S. households watching the debut season’s finale through the weekend was 36% higher than The Mandalorian’s season two finale. Disney has done a great job creating strong original content that keeps viewers engaged and coming back for more.”

While the reviews for Boba Fett haven’t been amazing, the show did receive some praise for some of its comedic elements and plot points, thanks to Amy Sedaris. Still, Disney has not announced if there will be a second season of Fett’s adventures, or if this particular book has been closed.

On the other hand, production of season three of The Mandalorian expected to begin any day now.