(WARNING: Spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost will be found below.)

As if things weren’t bad enough already for Tariq, Brayden, and the Tejadas, it got a lot worse in episode seven of Power Book II: Ghost season four. The episode begins with Diana in the hospital as she discovers that Felicia’s brutal attack on her resulted in the death of Tariq and Diana’s baby. Though he initially sought revenge from her, Tariq decided against it, but Diana went through with it and eventually kills Felicia. Her dead body is discovered by Detective Cater after he rushed to Felicia’s home in hopes of saving her.

Carter walks into the house to see Diana, Tariq, and Monet where it comes close to killing them all. Thankfully for them, Dru’s decision to help Carter after his release from prison is what saved Diana, Tariq, and Monet’s. As for what happens next, well, that will be on display in episode eight. Here’s what you need to know about it.

h2>When Does Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 8 Come Out?

The eighth episode of Power Book II: Ghost season four, titled “Higher Calling,” will arrive on September 20. The episode will be available on Friday, 9/20 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel that same day at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Higher Calling” can be found below:

Tariq and Monet try to leverage a way to get out from under Carter… by making a play to Noma. Positioned on opposite sides, Cane and Dru compete for the streets. An incident with Brayden’s relationship with Elle sends him off the deep end as he goes from puppy to pitbull.

You can also watch a teaser for Power Book II: Ghost season four, episode eight below:

