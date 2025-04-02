After 1923‘s second season ends, there’s fixing to be a Yellowstone-shaped hole on streaming until Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison debuts later this year. That action is also taking place on Paramount Plus, but Netflix is hoping to entertain that same audience, too.
Ransom Canyon will ride in on a similar neo-Western horse to tell tales about ranch families also aiming to preserve their way of life, this time in Texas Hill Country, not too terribly far from where some 1923 filming took place. And Netflix isn’t messing around with their desire to get in on the Western craze after their American Primeval success, so those who appreciated that odyssey will want to know when they can also see a more down-home effort.
When Does Ransom Canyon Come Out On Netflix?
This rodeo will stream on April 17, about midway through a month chock full of must-see series on streaming.
The show stars Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly and adapts Jodi Thomas’ novels about “a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.” A mysterious cowboy will stoke some flames, and the first season will contain ten episodes. Oh and there will be plenty of steamy scenes that will be viewed from “the female gaze,” which will fit in well on the streaming service that has met whoops and hollers with the same strategy on Bridgerton.
But will there be a “Duke” who is raking his way across Ransom Canyon? You’ll have to watch to find out, but first, here’s Duhamel and a horse.