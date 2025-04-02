When Does ‘Ransom Canyon’ Come Out On Netflix?

After 1923‘s second season ends, there’s fixing to be a Yellowstone-shaped hole on streaming until Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison debuts later this year. That action is also taking place on Paramount Plus, but Netflix is hoping to entertain that same audience, too.

Ransom Canyon will ride in on a similar neo-Western horse to tell tales about ranch families also aiming to preserve their way of life, this time in Texas Hill Country, not too terribly far from where some 1923 filming took place. And Netflix isn’t messing around with their desire to get in on the Western craze after their American Primeval success, so those who appreciated that odyssey will want to know when they can also see a more down-home effort.