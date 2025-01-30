Life is kind of messy right now (understatement), so thank goodness that Reacher‘s third season will arrive to collectively punch some baddies.
Alan Ritchson’s Big Guy will touch down in Maine to adapt Lee Child’s Persuader novel, and in the process, he will stared upward at a Bigger Guy, Paul “Paulie” Masserella, who will be embodied by Oliver “The Dutch Giant” Ritchers. He’s a frightening specter even when not frowning, and Ritchers has been known to gobble 1000 calories in 3 minutes to keep his World’s Tallest Bodybuilder title going strong. Ritchson vs. Richers.
Also, Reacher will embark upon an undercover mission, and I can’t get that into my eyeballs soon enough.
When Does Reacher Season 3 Come Out?
February 20, 2025. Amazon’s synopsis lays the drama on thick:
Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.
Ritchson and Ritchers will be joined by Maria Sten in her continuing role as Frances Neagley. Additionally, Anthony Michael Hall will be onboard as the head villain of the season, and because Reacher always needs a love interest, Sonya Cassidy will portray DEA Agent Susan Duffy (tough job, someone’s gotta do it, you know the drill).