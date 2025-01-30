Life is kind of messy right now (understatement), so thank goodness that Reacher‘s third season will arrive to collectively punch some baddies.

Alan Ritchson’s Big Guy will touch down in Maine to adapt Lee Child’s Persuader novel, and in the process, he will stared upward at a Bigger Guy, Paul “Paulie” Masserella, who will be embodied by Oliver “The Dutch Giant” Ritchers. He’s a frightening specter even when not frowning, and Ritchers has been known to gobble 1000 calories in 3 minutes to keep his World’s Tallest Bodybuilder title going strong. Ritchson vs. Richers.

Also, Reacher will embark upon an undercover mission, and I can’t get that into my eyeballs soon enough.