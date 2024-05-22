In a classic episode of Futurama, Lrrr (of Omicron Persei 8) asks a sage question: “Why does Ross, the largest friend, not simply eat the other five?”

Why do Reacher’s enemies not simply find a bigger Reacher? Well, they did!

One of the big bads (emphasis on “big”) in season 3 of Prime Video’s Reacher will be Paulie, who is described in author Lee Child’s source material as a “very big guy” who is “six inches taller” and “ten inches wider across the shoulders” than Reacher, played on the show by 6′ 3″ Alan Ritchson. Oh, and Paulie outweighs Reacher by 200 pounds. Does such a person exist? Apparently so.

Paulie will be played by Olivier Richters, new Reacher cast member Anthony Michael Hall confirmed to Cinema Blend. “He reminds me of, do you remember when we were kids? The Spy Who Loved Me, the Jaws character that Richard Kiel played? He was a literal giant, like seven foot two. That character (Paulie) does live in the show, and they have an epic battle,” Michael Hall said. “I don’t want to give it away, but yeah, they definitely meet as they do in the book… You know, Reacher and Paulie colliding – there’s something Marvel about that, right? They’re like two superhero-sized guys, so it’s kind of cool.”

Richters, who appeared in Black Widow and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is 7′ 2″, weighs 350 pounds, and describes himself as the “tallest actor and bodybuilder in the world.” His nickname? The Dutch Giant.

This is what Richters looks like:

There’s not a big enough grill in the world to throw at that guy.

Reacher season 3 will premiere in 2025.

(Via Cinema Blend)