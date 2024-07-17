The Boys took a turn during last week’s penultimate episode, which ended with Annie January being held prisoner by the Shifter, who now inhabits Annie’s life and relationship with Hughie. This can’t turn out well, but we will soon find out how much of a disaster that shall be.
Additionally, Homelander is hoping to be on the brink of success with his master plan. Actually, that would probably be Sister Sage’s master plan, and well, he fired her, so good luck with that, buddy. Yet Homelander always finds a way to skate, and he has also recently devalued Firecracker (and her milk supply), so he’s going to have to get creative unless he wants to experience a Caesar-like downfall. Although come to think of it, this Prime Video/Amazon series’ first fourth-season trailer did make that historical allusion, and now, I’m just speculating for fun, so here’s the more relevant question:
When Does The Boys Season 4, Episode 8 Come Out?
“Assassination Run” will stream on Prime Video/Amazon beginning at 3:00am EST and 12:00am PST on Thursday, July 18.
Nobody is prepared for this episode. Heck, I’ve watched it twice, and I’m still not feeling prepared.
From there, we will definitely talk about the conundrums that the finale poses. Gen V also remains on track to return next year with a second season, and future spin offs are still under deliberation by Eric Kripke and friends.