When Does ‘The Boys’ Season 4, Episode 8 Come Out?

The Boys took a turn during last week’s penultimate episode, which ended with Annie January being held prisoner by the Shifter, who now inhabits Annie’s life and relationship with Hughie. This can’t turn out well, but we will soon find out how much of a disaster that shall be.

Additionally, Homelander is hoping to be on the brink of success with his master plan. Actually, that would probably be Sister Sage’s master plan, and well, he fired her, so good luck with that, buddy. Yet Homelander always finds a way to skate, and he has also recently devalued Firecracker (and her milk supply), so he’s going to have to get creative unless he wants to experience a Caesar-like downfall. Although come to think of it, this Prime Video/Amazon series’ first fourth-season trailer did make that historical allusion, and now, I’m just speculating for fun, so here’s the more relevant question: