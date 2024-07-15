(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American: Homecoming episode will be found below.)
Things are going to be a lot different this season on All American: Homecoming. The first episode in the series’ newly-released third season brought some big changes as Damon Sims and Bringston President Amara will not be around as often as they used to be. Damon is taking his talents to the Dominican Republic as he decided to go pro in light of Bringston closing the baseball program. This caused he and Simone to end their relationship, and as for Amara, she decided to take on a role in The White House in addition to her responsibilities as school president. Like I said, big changes.
The season continues with plenty of pressure on Simone, something she’s gotten a bit used to during her time at Bringston. Here’s when you can watch the next episode of All American: Homecoming as well as what to expect:
When Will All American: Homecoming Season 3, Episode 2 Come Out?
The second episode of All American: Homecoming season three, titled “Level Up,” will arrive on July 15. The Nikhil Paniz-directed and Alison McKenzie-written episode will be available on Monday, 7/15 on the CW TV channel at 9pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Level Up” can be found below:
Simone is leading up the PKZ voter registration drive and chooses and unexpected partner. JR is keeping a secret and confides in Keisha. Gabi tells Cam that she is worried about JR.
You can also watch a preview for All American: Homecoming season three, episode two below:
Let's make this epic!
A new episode of #AllAmericanHomecoming airs Monday at 9/8c. Stream free next day on The CW! pic.twitter.com/7Tf0yzbP1O
— All American: Homecoming (@CWAllAmericanHC) July 14, 2024
