When Will ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 3, Episode 2 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American: Homecoming episode will be found below.)

Things are going to be a lot different this season on All American: Homecoming. The first episode in the series’ newly-released third season brought some big changes as Damon Sims and Bringston President Amara will not be around as often as they used to be. Damon is taking his talents to the Dominican Republic as he decided to go pro in light of Bringston closing the baseball program. This caused he and Simone to end their relationship, and as for Amara, she decided to take on a role in The White House in addition to her responsibilities as school president. Like I said, big changes.

The season continues with plenty of pressure on Simone, something she’s gotten a bit used to during her time at Bringston. Here’s when you can watch the next episode of All American: Homecoming as well as what to expect: