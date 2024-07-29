It’s Monday which means there will be a new episode of All American: Homecoming later today. The fourth episodes in season three arrives as Simone and the rest of the Bringston crew are in the middle of a fight for their student-athlete rights. Her romance with Lando may restart as the two were able to somewhat patch things up after a bumpy start to begin the season . It all continues with this week’s episode, and here’s all the information you need to know about it:

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American: Homecoming episode will be found below.)

When Will All American: Homecoming Season 3, Episode 4 Come Out?

The four episode of All American: Homecoming season three, titled “Control,” will arrive on July 29. The Avi Youabian-directed and Megan McNamara-written episode will be available on Monday, 7/29 on the CW TV channel at 9pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Control” can be found below:

It’s Simone’s 21st birthday and her friends turn out for her as she struggles to advocate for herself in another part of her life. Keisha is concerned that she hasn’t heard back from any graduate programs and Cam’s efforts to help only make things worse. Marcus struggles with making an important connection and JR talks to Lando about bringing baseball back to Bringston.

You can also watch a preview for All American: Homecoming season three, episode four below:

Decide what you want and go after it. A new episode of #AllAmericanHomecoming airs tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/Rz26k2GjKx — All American: Homecoming (@CWAllAmericanHC) July 28, 2024

