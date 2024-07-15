It all comes down to this. The sixth season of All American concludes this week with a fifteenth and final episode that brings us back to Olivia and Spencer’s wedding. Though questions remain about a possible seventh season of All American, one that will not feature Daniel Ezra who plays Spencer, the best we can do for now enjoy this season finale. Here’s what you need to know about it:

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American episode will be found below.)

When Will All American Season 6, Episode 15 Come Out?

The fifteenth episode of All American season six, titled “I Do (Part II),” will arrive on July 15. The Michael Schultz-directed and Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Obiageli Odimegwu-written episode will be available on Monday, 7/15 on the CW TV channel at 8pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “I Do (Part II)” can be found below:

When an unexpected phone call leaves Liv spiraling on her wedding day, the Vortex band together to create magic. Elsewhere, Spencer goes MIA as he rallies help for a surprise of his own, while Laura brings in her own reinforcement. Finally, Coop receives some major news about her future

You can also watch the trailer for All American season six, episode fifteen below:

Will they have the #Spelivia moment they deserve?

The season finale of #AllAmerican airs tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/ufX2m10sZ4 — All American (@CWAllAmerican) July 14, 2024

New episodes of ‘All American’ are available on CW TV on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT and on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT.