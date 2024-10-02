When Will ‘NCIS: Origins’ And ‘NCIS: Tony And Ziva’ Premiere?

NCIS viewers are accustomed to heartache and waiting. The original cast has almost entirely come and gone, and heck, even Leroy Jethro Gibbs left the Navy Yard building. However, CBS and Paramount+ have come together to give the fans what they want — well, other than that NCIS: Hawai’i cancellation — with two spin offs that will bring beloved characters back to the small screen.

Mark Harmon will indeed appear in the NCIS: Origins prequel, although he will only be briefly seen and more often heard after leaving the flagship series in Season 19. To make matters more enticing, both Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will return in a concurrently-set series, NCIS: Tony and Ziva, which will take the franchise to Europe with both romance and soap operatics, much like the old days. That news is all well and good, but let’s get to the most important question.