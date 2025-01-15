Get your Outies ready to watch the Innies go through it again.
Severance‘s second season has been three years in the making, but it’s almost time to find out how horribly Milchick treats Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan after their whistleblowing adventure. As expected, this season will present as much confusion as the first run, but answers do begin to surface. Not every answer, obviously, since Severance creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller have acknowledged a four-season plan to finish this story.
Soon, though, viewers will be able to judge whether this newest season was worth the wait, but if the reaction to Apple TV+’s pop-up cubicles in Grand Central Station is any indication, the enthusiasm might be off the charts when the time does come to watch.
When Will Severance Season 2, Episode 1 Come Out?
January 17. Also, the show has promised to explain those goats at some point.
Breaking with Apple TV+ tradition (and it’s only a five-year custom, which has seen previous departures), only one episode will surface each week until March 21. So, a total of ten episodes will keep this very expensive story running until frustration will abound for a third-season wait. But hey, a weekly format suggests an opportunity for water-cooler conversations, which will be particular ironic considering Severance‘s subject matter.