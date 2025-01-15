Get your Outies ready to watch the Innies go through it again.

Severance‘s second season has been three years in the making, but it’s almost time to find out how horribly Milchick treats Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan after their whistleblowing adventure. As expected, this season will present as much confusion as the first run, but answers do begin to surface. Not every answer, obviously, since Severance creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller have acknowledged a four-season plan to finish this story.

Soon, though, viewers will be able to judge whether this newest season was worth the wait, but if the reaction to Apple TV+’s pop-up cubicles in Grand Central Station is any indication, the enthusiasm might be off the charts when the time does come to watch.