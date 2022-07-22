Don’t Worry, ‘Severance’ Will Get Around To Explaining The Goats

It’s too soon to call Severance the GOAT, but when one of the best shows of 2022 returns, it will (eventually) explain the goats.

As part of the Apple TV+ show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday, creator Dan Erickson was asked about the mysterious scene in episode five where Mark (played by Adam Scott) and Helly (Britt Lower) stumble upon a room where a Lumon Industries employee is feeding baby goats.

Erickson says he does have his own answers to your burning questions — even though he won’t give them away yet. For example, Erickson simply said, “Yeah,” in response to a fan question during the Q&A about the infamous goats inside Lumon Industries’ severed floor and whether or not there is a “significance” to them that will be revealed.

Erickson also discussed how he can’t help but read the Severance subreddit. “I was warned not to go on Reddit, on the subreddit for this show, at all. And I held off for about six minutes and then I went on and I was just on it every day. It’s kind of addicting. Sometimes they have ideas that are better than what I thought of,” he said. But while writing season two, he had to log off, because it’s “that thing of infinite options.” It can be “counterproductive to have all these other voices in your head — great as they may be.”

Well, not all of them are great.

