Suits ran for nine full-on seasons on the USA Network. Years later, the show somehow still became the streaming rage of 2023 on Netflix, and NBC decided to get back in the swing of things by greenlighting a spinoff that will be based in Los Angeles. This week, the network announced that Stephen Amell (formerly of Heels) would step in as the lead character, Ted Black, who is (via Variety) “a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others.”

So, what information could come next? Obviously, viewers will want to know if there’s any crossover potential with the main series, which would make sense on NBC’s part, given the original cast’s enduring popularity. Also, they have had Gabriel Macht (who portrayed the deal-closing Harvey Specter), Patrick J. Adams (who was initially the fake lawyer of the bunch, Mike Ross), and more original cast members out doing award-show reunions and a Super Bowl spot, the latter of which had fun with the concept of giving advice to the spinoff cast. So, will there at least be a Harvey or Mike cameo on the spinoff?

Sadly, NBC has not been forthcoming with any plans for this type of surprise for viewers. Perhaps it really will be a surprise? C’mon, nobody would be mad to see either of these two dudes, if only to pass the torch.

