The titular podcast of Only Murders In The Building turns into a misnomer in the trailer for the popular whodunit’s upcoming fourth season, but even without the building, its stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short still display their crackling chemistry.

This time, however, they’re headed to Hollywood, where a movie studio has designs on turning their grassroots murder show into a full-blown film production. As with past seasons, the trailer promises season four will be packed with guest stars galore — but this time, there’s a twist. Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis are playing themselves playing our intrepid trio, giving Gomez plenty of call for incredulous glances and Short and Martin a ton of opportunities to play out-of-touch (Short mistaking Galifianakis for Macaulay Culkin left me gasping for air).

Of course, those of us who caught the end of season three knew that the crew would eventually have to discover the latest murder victim, and this time, they’ve got their celebrity shadows in tow as they work to solve the mystery of the latest murder at the Arconia. While the trailer doesn’t quite give us any musical moments, we can only hope that the season 4 soundtrack gives us another cast member flexing their vocal chops, a la Meryl Streep’s “Look For The Light” or Steve Martin’s “Angel In Flip-Flops.” Perhaps this time, we can get the most musical cast member’s contribution as a treat, since she’s suppposedly quitting music soon?

You can watch the trailer for season 4 of Only Murders In The Building up top.