Which Emily Henry Book Will Be Adapted First Into A TV Show Or Movie?

Romance novelist Emily Henry doesn’t step into the spotlight too much, but that’s working out more than fine for her. Several of Henry’s bestselling books have been queued up for adaptations by various studios, and it’s frankly hard to keep track of them. Happy Place (which Jennifer Lopez is developing for Netflix with a major assist from a Bridgerton executive producer), Beach Read, Funny Story, People We Meet On Vacation, and Book Lovers are all in different stages of development. Fan casting for the latter title has included Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal, and Henry has been happy to stoke that speculation, but that book isn’t the first Henry story that we will see hit the screen.

Which will be the first? Well, none of these projects have firm release dates yet, but People We Meet On Vacation looks further along than the rest of the pack, and Netflix’s Tudum site already has details on the ensemble cast, which includes Lucien Laviscount (Emily In Paris), Lukas Gage (Dead Boy Detectives), Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) along with Emily Bader, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Molly Shannon, Alan Ruck, and Tommy Do.

This film will be directed by Brett Haley with the following synopsis:

Free-spirited Poppy (Bader) and routine-loving Alex (Blyth) have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?

People We Meet On Vacation is reportedly filming as we speak in Louisiana, which should add up to a 2025 release.