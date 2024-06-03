Which Episode Of ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Did Ayo Edebiri Direct?

Actress, comedian, and Irish icon Ayo Edebiri can now add director to her list of accomplishments.

Edebiri stepped behind the camera for an episode of FX on Hulu’s The Bear season 3, which returns for more anxiety later this month. But which episode specifically? IMDb has Edebiri listed as the director of episode six, “Napkins,” which will probably involve Richie screaming at Carmy for buying the wrong kind of napkins. There are certain things (napkins and especially toilet paper) that you should never cheap out on.

Earlier this year, Edebiri talked to Vogue about The Bear creator Christopher Storer’s prediction that she would become a director. “The first time I met Chris, I was 21, and he was like, ‘You’re a director.’ I was like, Mind your business, bro,” she said (those are fighting words for a writer). “But then last season, he said, ‘Come to set, just come to set, see what happens.’”

So she started going every day. “And I was like, Oh, okay. Yeah. I think I want to do this.” She’ll make her foray into directing this spring on an episode of season three. Beyond that, who knows. Edebiri, down to earth, a little guarded, is loath to talk too far into the future or about anything she isn’t “sure to be 100 percent happening.”

The Bear season 3 premieres on FX on Hulu on June 27.

(Via Vogue)