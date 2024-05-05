Since the last time we checked in on Carmy Berzatto and his fellow Chefs, this show’s three most magnetic presences (Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach ) each took home well-deserved Emmy awards. Now that they are in-demand stars (and this has been a long time coming for both White and Moss-Bachrach, who have been toiling away in TV for well over a decade), what can we expect from the third season?

The heat remained on in the kitchen for The Bear‘s second outing , which was quite a feat given that the kitchen-inside-the-show remained shuttered for most of the runtime. The FX on Hulu show didn’t certainly have to struggle for a renewal, and filming began in February of this year. The production has always been speedy and doesn’t rely upon special effects, so the season will come out faster than some had perhaps expected, and that’s all good.

Plot

First, let’s visit a question that’s perhaps on many people’s minds: will the series remain in bingeworthy format? According to Variety, FX chairman John Landgraf relayed how he harbored “no doubt” that this season will be released in full at once. “It wasn’t lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing,” he declared of that choice. “So we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending.”

Jeremy Allen White alluded to how Carmy is getting back to his old kitchen tricks now that the new restaurant is up and running. We can assume that this means he will escape the refrigerator since White planned “to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs.” As a result, we can expect much more culinary action and conflict because “we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.” (Please let Richie get stabbed in the butt again, so we can watch him walk it off differently.)

Questions do remain however, such as whether Carmy will continue to allow himself to be distracted by romance and, on the same note, whether the writers will begin to draw he and Sydney closer together. On an even more stressful note, that loan money from Jimmy will come due awfully quickly, so it remains to be seen whether Carmy/Natalie can pay back that loan within 18 months as promised. Good god, that’s a terrible timeline, but it will help create more fantastic TV tension — especially if Carmy decides to prioritize a Michelin Star over everything else, which will either infuriate or invigorate everybody.

Cast

Surely, cameos will be in plentiful supply again, and we can only hope to see another brief appearance from Joel McHale’s nightmare Chef. Returning cast members include the main three personalities — White, Ayo Edebiri, and Bachrach — because they are absolutely essential main courses. Other vital ingredients include Lionel Boyce (Marcus) and Abby Elliot (Natalie). There’s no telling whether we have seen the last of Jon Bernthal as Mikey, but Jamie Lee Curtis and Will Poulter would be extra icing on the upcoming cake.