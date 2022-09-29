WARNING: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 below.

She-Hulk cannot catch a break when it comes to love. Once again, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) finds herself getting bailed on by a guy, and once again, it’s because the dude in question is only interested in her hulking green form. However, this time around, the latest jerk in Jen’s life takes the situation to a far more toxic and dangerous place.

In Episode 7, Jen is practically floating after being asked out on a date by Josh (Trevor Salter), the cute guy she met in last week’s wedding episode. After three dates, Jen eventually invites Josh into her apartment under the impression that she finally found someone who likes her for being “just Jen.” Sadly, that goes out the window when Josh is missing in the morning. As the episode progresses, it’s starting to look a whole like Josh ghosted her. Turns out, Josh did something far worse.

In the final moments, the episode flashes back to the night of Jen and Josh’s last night. While she’s out cold, he’s seen copying the contents of her phone before taking a picture of Jen while she’s naked and asleep. (That’s sexual violence, buddy.) Josh then sends an emoji text to someone called “HulkKing” and the meaning is abundantly clear: He has Jen’s blood.

Who Is Josh Working For?

Let’s jump back to Episode 6. While Jen navigates the wedding of her childhood best friend, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) discover a website called “Intelligencia” that’s populated with angry online trolls posting about She-Hulk. We’re talking death threats and everything. At the end of the episode, an Intelligencia user named HulkKing is seen messaging a lab where another needle is being fashioned to steal She-Hulk’s blood. Jen unknowingly thwarted a previous plan in Episode 2 where it became clear that her skin can’t be pierced when she’s in her Hulk form.

Enter Josh.

After gaining Jen’s trust, he stole her blood at his most vulnerable and will be delivering it to Intelligencia, which is the name of a super-villain group in the Marvel Comics. Traditionally, that group is led by a Hulk villain named The Leader, who was recently revealed as the villain in Captain America: New World Older. In fact, the character was introduced all the way back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Remember the scene where Tim Blake Nelson suffers a head wound and has some of the Hulk’s gamma-infused blood dripping directly into his brain? That was the start of The Leader.

Is The Leader Behind ‘She-Hulk’s Intelligencia?

As of this writing, fans are running rampant with theories that Nelson’s Leader is behind the plot to obtain She-Hulk’s blood. It would fit with Intelligencia’s comic book origins. That said, Jameela Jamil’s Titania could very easily be the one pulling the strings, or a villain who has yet to reveal themselves. She-Hulk has no shortage of potential suspects, especially among Jen’s questionable suitors. Remember that one weird guy who kept asking if her skin was unbreakable? What was that about?

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law streams new episodes Thursday on Disney+.