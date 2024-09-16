Comedian, writer, actor, and Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd had a hell of fine Emmys night. After the Netflix series won two Creative Arts Emmys, the series picked up awards for Best Limited Or Anthology Series as well as the corresponding categories for Best Supporting Actress (Jessica Gunning), Best Lead Actor (Gadd), and Best Writing (Gadd). The series also scored acting nominations for Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill. Overall, it’s clear that the TV Academy loves what’s happening in Gadd’s head (as disturbing as Episode 4 was to witness), and the Netflix audience was already ahead of them.

Baby Reindeer briefly ascended to the list of Top 10 English Language series (before Bridgerton‘s third season shook up the whole chart), and viewers would not be opposed to hearing good news about a second season. So, is there a chance? Nope. Gadd spoke with Indiewire after the awards ceremony and declared that this will remain a limited series because he believes that the ending can’t be beat:

“No, I don’t think so. I was I’m proud of that ending. I fought real hard for that ending. I really wanted ‘Baby Reindeer’ to end in the way that it did. I really fought for that and I think it couldn’t have ended better. There’s a full circularity to season one which I love. And so I think some things are best left. And I think there’s so much love for it. I just think leaving it there on the platform as a kind of artistic gem for people to enjoy, for people to discover, I think that’s absolutely fine by me.”

Creatively speaking, Gadd has moved onto his next project, HBO and BBC Scotland’s Lions, which he created and wrote but will star other actors. As he declared during one of his Emmy speeches, “Follow your heart, and the rest will fall into place,” and apparently, his heart told him, “No more Baby Reindeer.” So there.