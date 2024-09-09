In recent years, those shows include The Undoing, Expats, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Big Little Lies. Kidman is also set to star as Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta in a series that, according to TV Line , will begin filming in September. She’s got plenty going on, but here’s the question on your mind if you are reading this post after watching a season of Kidman’s newest Netflix series, The Perfect Couple:

Nicole Kidman is the undisputed Queen of the AMC ads , and she has an A24 erotic thriller movie, Babygirl co-starring Harris Dickinson , coming out this December. However, Kidman is also racking up streaming series like nobody’s business.

Will There Be The Perfect Couple Season 2?

As viewers are aware, Kidman starred as the super wealthy Greer Garrison Winbury, the wife of Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber). Their son, Benji Winbury (Billy Howie), was set to marry Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) until a murder turned the nuptials upside down. By the end of the series, we learned that sister-in-law Abby Winbury (Dakota Fanning) was in fact the killer of Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy), the best friend of Amelia.

Is the story over? Well, Netflix hasn’t spoken on the subject following last week’s series debut, but months ago when the streamer’s Tudum blog announced the wedding of Benji and Amelia, the streaming service also took a moment to pointedly describe The Perfect Couple as a “limited series.”

This doesn’t mean that there will not be a second season if the show is successful enough for Netflix to change its mind. After all, Big Little Lies was also billed as a limited series until that show took off, and a second season materialized and was based upon a newly penned “novella-style bible of where these characters went” from author Lynne Moriarty. Currently, the four lead actresses (including Kidman) are talking about a third season, too.

So, it is certainly possible for a second season to eventually happen, but also, Kidman is damn busy. This hasn’t stopped her before from tacking on additional seasons, and if anybody can pull that off with her current roster, it’s Kidman. If that’s the case, The Perfect Couple couldn’t return for a few years at least, but again, Netflix has not renewed this series. Yet.