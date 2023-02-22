It’s not a stretch to call Yellowstone the biggest show on television.

The season four finale was the most-watched non-sports and non-Oscars telecast of 2022, and the first half of season five broke a ratings record. But now there’s controversy involving TV’s biggest show’s biggest star.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that Kevin Costner, who plays cowboy hat-wearing patriarch John Dutton, “only wanted to spend a week shooting” the second half of the season. “This has been a source of frustration for [creator Taylor] Sheridan and it is understood to be causing morale problems for the other stars of the show,” the report continues.

Costner’s lawyer responded to the rumor, calling it “ridiculous.”

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Costner’s litigator, Marty Singer, told me on Friday. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

A representative from Paramount added, “Kevin has been a key component of the success of our Yellowstone series, and we hope that continues from here on out.” Who knows what the truth is, but at least there’s 147 other Taylor Sheridan shows to keep Yellowstone fans distracted from the Costner drama.

(Via Puck)