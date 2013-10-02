10 Things Not To Do If The Cleveland Indians Win A Playoff Game Tonight

This is Dean Pasztor. He jumped off the Clemente Bridge to celebrate Tuesday night’s Pittsburgh Pirates playoff victory over the Cincinnati Reds. No, seriously.
Not only did he live to tell the tale, he was brave enough to hashtag Third Eye Blind song titles — and Third Eye Blind themselves — while he did it. He is a true hero to anyone who is too excited to handle it and too stupid to die.
Keeping that in mind, tonight is the American League’s Wild Card playoff game between the Cleveland Indians and the Tampa Bay Rays. The winner moves on to face the Boston Red Sox. The loser will be taunted and booed until my throat is sore.
As an Indians fan, it is my duty to educate other fans and help them make good decisions when we continue our miracle run tonight and win every single game until the World Series, wherein we get beaten to death by the Dodgers or whoever. As such, here are 10 things you should not do if (and when) the Tribe wins tonight.
1. Do not jump from the Hope Memorial Bridge. I know it was featured in the opening of Major League, but don’t do it. The Cuyahoga River will kill you on contact. I’m not talking about you breaking your bones, either, I’m saying the content of the water will kill you if you touch it. You also may catch on fire.
2. Do not jump from Key Tower. You will die. If you like the Indians and haven’t jumped off the Key Tower by now, you should be fine.
3. Do not jump to the conclusion that the Cleveland Browns are a promising team that is moving forward. I love Cleveland as much as you do, guys, but the Browns are not going to do anything but disappoint you. You’d have a better chance jumping off the Key Tower.
4. Do not get too confident at all about anything, really. My good friend Bill Hanstock over at SB Nation is a San Francisco Giants fan and I watched him will the Giants to two World Series wins in three years by NEVER BEING POSITIVE ABOUT THEM EVER. They could be one out away from a sweep and he’d drop a tweet that read, “ugh nothing is going right for the Giants, I might as well hang myself.” And then the Giants would win. This season I dropped my normal YEAH GO CLEVELAND EVERYBODY UNDERESTIMATES YOU, YOU’RE GONNA SHOCK THE WORLD attitude for one of constant caution. They made the playoffs. I’m gonna hate them until they make me cry with joy.
5. Do not burn anybody’s jersey. Do not Matt Schaub anybody who plays for the Rays, or preemptively Schaub anybody who plays for the Red Sox. You paid $200 for that jersey. Cleveland’s economy is held together by chewing gum. Its chief export is “unsatisfied Olive Garden guests.” Think before you burn things.
6. Do not burn or flip anything. I don’t expect Indians fans to do this — hell, I don’t expect Indians fans to even WATCH this game — but in the event that they win and destroy the Red Sox and win the World Series, do not burn or flip anything. Cleveland is already Detroit with a spit-polish, you do not need to make it look worse or more dangerous.
7. Do not upload videos of your children crying because the Rays didn’t win. This works both ways. This works for every sports team ever, frankly. It is not cool to film your child crying because their favorite team lost so you can get a few thousand YouTube videos and get onto Deadspin. If you don’t do this, I will personally e-mail Deadspin and try to get them to write something up about you.
8. Do not put together one of those slideshows of things that have changed since the last time the Indians won a playoff game. I know 2007 was a long time ago (we had a different president! DAUGHTRY was popular! etc.) but don’t do it. Extra don’t do it if all you’re gonna do is upload a GIF with one bolded half-sentence over it.
9. Do not write up something about how the Indians should have to change their name. This is for all my peers. The Washington Redskins have been 1% RGIII news and 99% columns about how they’re racist this season, and a playoff win might propel the legitimately super racist Chief Wahoo into the spotlight. It is problematic and should probably not exist. The first time they have done anything worth a shit in 6 years is not the time or place for this column. Wait until the off-season, when they keep trying to get a block letter over as their logo.
10. Do not kill yourself. I know this seems like it’s as good as it’ll get, but I promise, you have a lot to live for.
B-Stroud, when did your fandom of Cleveland begin? I ask because I want to know if I can make Jose Mesa jokes and have them be effective
Signed,
-A Sad, Bitter, Lonely Twins Fan who Lived in Ohio for Four Years
The mid-2000s, officially. I’d never lived in a place with a team before, so when I moved to Cleveland I fell in love with them and now the bond can never be broken. I’ve followed them for a long time, though. I brought the love of them with me to Texas.
Very understandable. I really came to appreciate the Cleveland Sports Fan as a creature in my time there. Minnesota fans are as fair-weather as it gets when it comes to the Twins and T’Wolves. With the Vikings it’s just crushing pessimism all the time (and who could blame us?). The Wild are the only team that gets the true passion.
Win or lose, Terry Francona is walking around shirtless tonight.
Terry Francona wears shirts in the first place?
Congratulations Cleveland, you finally figured out that your baseball team was actually pretty good and started going to the games. Bummer that Chris Perez still pitches said team.
As a Rays fan, I wish you guys nothing but a good game.
As a WWE fan, I’m ready for Miz appearances at Indians games once Miz gets written off for…well I don’t know.
I am happy to see Brandon evolve into a mature Cleveland fan. You’re starting to get it! You can’t ever get TOO excited about the team, because the minute you do, the entire world will burn down around you.
The acceptance of Browns fan fatalism is also a good sign.
what does that have to do with baseball, real-live person
Dear Editor:
Chief Wahoo is not a racist stereotype. I have never seen him drunk, and he has held the same job since 1947.
Yours,
nadavegan
I shouldn’t post it.
I shouldn’t post it.
I’m gonna post it.
A Z4 with just part time work from a macbook air! Oh, Fiber, you’ve finally become a crafty consumer!
ALL HAIL THE MIGHTY HANSTOCK
B-Stro, you watch baseball and hockey? Those are the two most agonizing sports in the world. Not unenjoyable, but if your team loses it’s three-four hours of torture (2011 NLDS Game 5 was like Chinese water torture) and if they win it’s like having an anxiety attack.
Aaaaaaaand so much for that.