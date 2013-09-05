Dave Chappelle Kinda Wants North Korea To Bomb Hartford, Connecticut

It’s now no secret that Dave Chappelle walked offstage a few days ago during his Hartford, Connecticut gig during the Oddball Comedy Tour. Yes, it is big news (it isn’t really but hold on and work with me here). People are talking about it. A lot.
As to which, Chappelle spoke about it during a tour stop in Chicago where he expressed hope for North Korea to drop bombs on Hartford if and when it ever attacks the U.S. For this, Dave Chappelle deserves an award. Never you mind the fact that Hartford, Connecticut is a fair and decent place: during Chappelle’s apparent “meltdown” (those quotations are there for a reason, folks!) the Hartford crowd were complete and utter dicks to Chappelle.
The Hollywood Reporter sums up Dave’s quip about Hartford:
“I don’t want anything bad to happen to the United States,” Chappelle said, “but if North Korea ever drops a nuclear bomb on this country, I swear to God I hope it lands in Hartford, Connecticut.”
He added:
“I wanted to pull a reverse Kramer and call ’em all crackers or something crazy like that. I know that sh*t’ll be on YouTube. ‘Funnyman Dave Chappelle calls a room full of white people “crackers.” ‘ Couldn’t do that. I felt bad when Kramer did that shit to us.”
Chappelle had every right to walk off the stage: dude is an artist. He isn’t Whitesnake, and he isn’t the kind of guy to just come out and play the hits. If you’re the type of audience that thinks it’s OK to go to a comedy show and yell out what you want to hear as opposed to what the artist in front of you has to offer, maybe you should go back and put on a DVD, pay your refrigerator $6 a beer, and wait half an hour to pee behind the couch. Go ahead. Because you’re certainly not welcome at a comedy show where a particularly brilliant comedian has been crafting new material for you to hear.
So when Dave Chappelle says that he hopes that maybe North Korea drops a bomb on Hartford, Connecticut… maybe you should think about the way the Hartford crowd treated him. Just my 2¢… click on over to my colleague Josh Kurp’s great roundup from the night in question if you’re still confused as to why this Hartford show might go down as Chappelle’s “JUDAS” moment.
(h/t: THR)
I can’t believe people are defending Dave Chapelle, if he’s such an “artist” why can’t he deal with hecklers? I’m sure most of his fans are assholes and it is annoying, but that’s his reality and he has to learn to deal with it if he wants to be a comedian again.
I think we’re all just in denial of the fact that Chapelle has lost whatever magic he has. Using race as an excuse is just lazy, if a white comedian had blamed a “drunk, black audience” they would be crucified.
Yep dealing with hecklers is all part of the job. At times the interaction between hecklers and comedians can be among the funniest parts of a gig.
I’ve never once seen a comedy show where I wished there had been more hecklers, but I’ve damn sure wish the assholes in the room would have shut the fuck up. Just because it happens doesn’t mean it should happen.
Sorry but I cant agree with kazoshay or Hessian.
The hecklers dont deserve to be at the show. one of that size it was probably hard to kick every drunk asshole out, but a normal show you know that shit does not fly. Dave put up with enough and had it. He is an artist and they didnt respect his work, so he has the option to walk off stage and fuck you. So he did. If they dont like it, they shouldnt have ruined it.
Hecklers are not and will never be welcome at any comedy club I know. it is the most disrespectful and rude thing you can do besides video tape it illegally. Heckling is NOT part of the job, it is part of the drunk assholes idea of a good time. Just because you paid for a ticket doesn’t give you the right to shout out what you want to hear.
Ask any REAL comedian if they think they should put up with the hecklers or not. They will tell you they hate hecklers and wish they all spontaneously combusted.
I can’t disagree with you more. I saw Chapelle years ago. The heckling was ridiculous. He didn’t walk out at that show but security took a lot of people out. I wouldn’t have blamed him one bit for walking out.
Vacuous fucking people feel the need to fill up dead space because they think they’re at a goddamn AC/DC concert or something. You know how AC/DC deals with hecklers? They don’t have to because they have ENORMOUS FUCKING AMPLIFIERS. A comedian is extremely vulnerable because they don’t have any of those tools. I once saw George Carlin and he’s an unquestionable legend in comedy but he got no respect from the crowd I was with. He spent half of his set trying to knock people down. That’s not a show at that point. I apologize for the rant but if there’s one thing I can’t stand it’s heckling or defending heckling.
We’re not talking about a few rowdy hecklers at the local Chuckle Hut. How do you engage people who are shouting 100 rows back in a 30,000 seat theater? You can’t even see them. You can barely understand what they’re yelling.
Where the fuck is it written that hecklers are part of a comedians job? That rationale is such bullshit. Hecklers are the worst, I have never once been to a show where a heckler has made the experience better.
defending hecklers makes you a sack of shit, its that simple
I love this mindset that a comedian is shit if they can’t shut down all hecklers in a second. How exactly do you do that when you’re performing in a 30,000 seat open pavilion with people yelling stuff from all directions whom you can’t see. Anyone who thinks it’s just part of a comics job to deal with hecklers is patently wrong. There one and only job is to get onstage and tell jokes it is the venue’s job to deal with any assholes that are heckling. And I’ve never been to a show where heckling(whether postivie or negative) is “the best part.” It’s always the absolute worst part about live comedy and I leave wanting to stab some mother fuckers in their eyeballs.
And calling it quits on a show makes you a shitty comedian. Blaming an entire city and race for it makes you a shitty person.
just stop kazoshay, you clearly know nothing about stand up and are talking out of your ass.
there are a lot of factors going into this situation and it’s not a simple “just be a professional and power through it!” thing.
I’m sorry his fans suck but he’s stuck with them, and the fact he has done nothing of note in the past 7 or so years means he’s going to hear the same heckles.
I honestly will always love Dave and his early standup was genius but that was a long time ago and if he’s going to sit and ridicule entire cities and people for his terrible set then he should retire completely. His fans aren’t going to suddenly get better after this.
That’s ridiculous. He didn’t choose his moron fans and he has a right to do whatever he can to change his crowd, no matter how futile it may be.
And do you live in hartford? that place fucking sucks, he’s right that it should be bombed.
i live in close proximity to hartford. fuck you dave -_-
I remember a bit he had one time about the Kramer meltdown and how it made him realize he’s more comedian than he is black. Basically, on one hand he didn’t like the words he was using, but a much bigger part of him was pulling for Kramer to beat the hecklers. “Don’t let ’em break you, Kramer!”
He made that joke in Pittsburgh but tied it in with Paula Deen. He also made the whole “bombing Hartfor joke” and it was funny.
Look the whole purpose of staying home and watching a DVD is so you don’t HAVE to wait half an hour to pee behind the couch.
“At times the interaction between hecklers and comedians can be among the funniest parts of a gig.”
If that’s ever true, those times probably constitute no more than 1% of “times.” If I wanted to hear a bunch of jabronies shouting Chappelle Show punchlines, I could save my time and money and go wander through the nearest college campus on a Friday night. Nobody came to hear the hecklers, just like nobody goes to a baseball game to see the umpire toss Miguel Cabrera in the third inning. If umpires could play baseball, they’d be on a team, and if hecklers were entertaining, they’d have their own show.
Its when the comedian humilaiates the heckler that it is funny, if they dont want to have their set derailed then they are going to get pissed off. some people handle it well which, unfortunately, creates more people who think its OK to do it.
It is never ok, and you should be expecting to get thrown out or told to STFU if you do.
If that’s true then the comedian isn’t very funny. I’ve never seen a show like that and I’ve been to a whole lot of stand-up gigs.
Pretty much what Bronson touched on, when a comedian absolutely annihilates a heckler. Your mileage may vary etc.
Not defending either side here, but as someone who works in Hartford, Connecticut I would like to formally allow Mr. Chappelle to go suck a fuck. Bad form, Dave. Bad form.
It’s not his fault your city is a fucking cesspool of some of the lowest forms of human kind.
Love the hyperbole. Less than 100 people were yelling things during my set, so obviously the city the show was in should be nuked. I underestand where Chappelle is coming from, and hecklers are awful, but come on man. You took your ball and went home, and yet you’re still sulking.
If you dont understand why he did what he did, then theres no help for you.
everyone bitches and lets off steam, dave was using that as his way of bitching and dealing and anyone here would be a hypocrite if they say they have never said some nasty words about anyone and wished someone obliterated. i don’t agree with how he said what he did although it’s understandable. at least he didn’t pull out some sort of firearm and blast the asshats. i applaud him walking offstage instead of letting it escalate.
When did Darryl Strawberry start doing stand up?