Un-‘Lock The Gates’: 8 Times Marc Maron Got Deep On The ‘WTF’ Podcast

After the show I downloaded every episode of WTF I could. As an aspiring comedy writer who drove a print shop delivery truck for a living, listening to episode after episode of Maron interviewing the comedians and writers I loved (Onion writers, stand-ups, TV writers) about personal details of their lives became the soundtrack to my day job. Sure, Maron has personal issues and resentments, but he has an uncanny ability to ask questions in a way that allows people to be very open about personal topics. Here we take a look at the times Maron got the most deep with his guests.
Sam Simon — Episode 389
Topics include: Living with terminal cancer, animals rights, co-creating The Simpsons.
Lynn Shawcroft — Episode 369
*Not the full episode. I suggest purchasing it here.
Topics include: Mitch Hedberg (RIP her late husband, and the greatest comedian ever) and drug addiction.
Patrice O’Neal — Episode 95
Topics include: Rape convictions, prison life, and life without a father.
Todd Hanson — Episode 190
Topics include: Depression, a suicide attempt, and the recovery afterwards.
The John Darnielle episode should get an honourable mention here. Pretty dark stories about drug use and an abusive parent.
If it gets any new person to check out the incredible show then it’s a job well done
Mitch Hedburg live was the best I’ve ever seen in person. I wasn’t as upset as when Carlin (who I’d never seen live) died, but damn near. The televised stuff doesn’t do him justice.
Second best was when the gay guy tore one out of the rednecks at the first table drinking lame beer while half of them were unmistakably pregnant. And not taking off their trucker caps.
The Louis CK two parted was just awesome, and it was great to see Marc on Louie basically reliving that whole drama. Any else have a friend like that where you’re just friends forever but they piss you off in ways you can’t imagine? I’ve left a few friends like that behind.