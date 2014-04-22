A Real-Life Raylan Givens Shot A Gang Member In A Salt Lake City Courtroom

What happens when you try to be a show off gangster and rush a witness in a courtroom in Utah? You get shot by a U.S. Marshal. Via Business Insider:
Defendant Siale Angilau was listening to a witness describe gang initiation rituals on Monday when authorities said he grabbed a pen, rushed toward the witness and lunged at him.
A U.S. marshal opened fire on Angilau — a 25-year-old “Tongan Crip” gang member known on the street as “C-Down” — shooting him several times in front of shocked jurors, lawyers and courtroom watchers. He died hours later.
Not sure what he was going to do with that pen. It’s not like the witness needed any paperwork signed by the defendant. What’s that? Oh, yeah, he was going to stab that snitch in the face. It would’ve been an OK idea too, you know, if real-life Raylan Givens wasn’t there to gun him down for trying to start something in his courtroom.
The witness, who was not injured, appeared to be in his mid-20s and was testifying about gang initiation, Cardwell said. The person was not identified.
Angilau was shot in the chest and died at a hospital, the FBI said in a news release. Under standard procedures, Angilau was not restrained in the courtroom, the FBI said.
He was shot after acting in “an aggressive and threatening manner,” the agency said.
Probably time to change that whole thing where they aren’t restrained in the courtroom. Or at least, not leave things lying around that could be used as potential weapons. I know that Law and Order: SVU uses stories ripped out of the headlines and everything, but watching Raylan shoot some thug in a courtroom could be a fun thing to happen in the final season. Right?
Raylan approved.
The only people the feds restrain during trials tend to be terrorism suspects and seriously dangerous criminals like the AB leadership–guys who could break cuffs anyway (which is why they’re also shackled at the feet). It’s a fair trial issue; having defendants restrained creates a perception bias in jurors’ minds, and so when they are restrained it tends to come with various other caveats.
Besides, most defendants don’t act up. They’re not trying to get into more trouble.
Most gang members are unpleasant people. I try to avoid them whenever possible.
I head the drum beat that opens “Long Hard Times to Come” with every word of this story.
And I personally hope with all my heart that the Marshal turned to the jury, shrugged, and said “It was justified,” then walked out of the room.
God, I love that song.
I’m betting that real life Raylan got called into real life Art’s office for a talkin’ to. I bet it was conducted in southern accents and involved a lot of witty banter.
And then the DA probably revoked the witnesses protection/commuted sentence/etc. because the testimony did not result in a prosecution. Good luck in gen. pop. Snitchy McGee…
Edit: “did not result in a conviction”
I need an edit feature… Because words are hard.