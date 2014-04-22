A Real-Life Raylan Givens Shot A Gang Member In A Salt Lake City Courtroom

What happens when you try to be a show off gangster and rush a witness in a courtroom in Utah? You get shot by a U.S. Marshal. Via Business Insider:

Defendant Siale Angilau was listening to a witness describe gang initiation rituals on Monday when authorities said he grabbed a pen, rushed toward the witness and lunged at him. A U.S. marshal opened fire on Angilau — a 25-year-old “Tongan Crip” gang member known on the street as “C-Down” — shooting him several times in front of shocked jurors, lawyers and courtroom watchers. He died hours later.

Not sure what he was going to do with that pen. It’s not like the witness needed any paperwork signed by the defendant. What’s that? Oh, yeah, he was going to stab that snitch in the face. It would’ve been an OK idea too, you know, if real-life Raylan Givens wasn’t there to gun him down for trying to start something in his courtroom.

The witness, who was not injured, appeared to be in his mid-20s and was testifying about gang initiation, Cardwell said. The person was not identified. Angilau was shot in the chest and died at a hospital, the FBI said in a news release. Under standard procedures, Angilau was not restrained in the courtroom, the FBI said. He was shot after acting in “an aggressive and threatening manner,” the agency said.

Probably time to change that whole thing where they aren’t restrained in the courtroom. Or at least, not leave things lying around that could be used as potential weapons. I know that Law and Order: SVU uses stories ripped out of the headlines and everything, but watching Raylan shoot some thug in a courtroom could be a fun thing to happen in the final season. Right?

Raylan approved.

