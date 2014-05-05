A Tenth-Grade Girl Passed Out Cupcakes Filled With Semen To Her Classmates

20th Century Fox

Cupcakes aren’t as popular as they were only a few years ago, when Carrie Bradshaw got millions of women addicted to miniature cups of diabetes, but don’t tell that to the tenth-grader at Centennial High School in Bakersfield, California, who passed out “cupcakes…laced with semen and bodily fluids.” For her, every day is the day Sex and the City went to Magnolia Bakery for the first time.

A Centennial High School student contacted RTV6 sister station 23ABC and said that the girl put pubic hair, semen, expired food and pills into the cupcakes. That same student said that the girl passed the cupcakes out to the students who were picking on her. When the students asked the girl why the cupcakes tasted bad, she told them it was because she had placed bodily fluids in the cupcakes. The cupcakes have since been destroyed. (Via)

Semen cupcakes are the worst thing to happen to cupcakes since the invention of every other superior dessert out there. Also:

Students also told 23ABC that they were notified of a new policy at the school Friday stating that no outside food is allowed to be brought to the school. (Via)

Don’t worry, Lunch Lady Gertrude will provide all the bodily fluids the students crave.

Via WPTV