A Tenth-Grade Girl Passed Out Cupcakes Filled With Semen To Her Classmates

Cupcakes aren’t as popular as they were only a few years ago, when Carrie Bradshaw got millions of women addicted to miniature cups of diabetes, but don’t tell that to the tenth-grader at Centennial High School in Bakersfield, California, who passed out “cupcakes…laced with semen and bodily fluids.” For her, every day is the day Sex and the City went to Magnolia Bakery for the first time.
A Centennial High School student contacted RTV6 sister station 23ABC and said that the girl put pubic hair, semen, expired food and pills into the cupcakes.
That same student said that the girl passed the cupcakes out to the students who were picking on her. When the students asked the girl why the cupcakes tasted bad, she told them it was because she had placed bodily fluids in the cupcakes. The cupcakes have since been destroyed. (Via)
Semen cupcakes are the worst thing to happen to cupcakes since the invention of every other superior dessert out there. Also:
Students also told 23ABC that they were notified of a new policy at the school Friday stating that no outside food is allowed to be brought to the school. (Via)
Don’t worry, Lunch Lady Gertrude will provide all the bodily fluids the students crave.
I dunno. If a girl is getting picked on so much at school that she’s handing out Cumcakes, I think the chances of someone readily just giving up their jizz to her is pretty slim.
Got it from Daddy.
white people do love their incest.
First off, the bullying was all racial. She was black. Second, there was no semen in them. And third, the bullying had gone on for YEARS all throughout elementary and middle school.
Sincerely, Centennial High School Student
I’m sure she will become very popular now and won’t get picked on even more. What a smart decision.
@Lets Chop Cats I don’t think she’ll be popular but I do think people will stop fucking with her
Agreed. Assuming this story is real, this girl flat out telling them what she did and what they just ingested shows that, sure these gals may continue to pick on her initially, but eventually they’re gonna realize that, if this is the kind of thing that she is willing to tell them she did to hurt them, imagine the stuff that she won’t say.
I gotta be honest. I got picked on for my short stature pretty much all through my school years (switched schools junior year of H.S. and thankfully got that “fresh start”), but after the columbine shootings the year before, the teasing went down considerably. I’m a real asshole for admitting this but at the time part of me was happy about it.
@Steve Well, they were worried that you might have a short fuse……..I’m sorry, I’ll leave now
Seeing as she is likely going to be expelled from school for this, it’s all pretty irrelevant. She will no longer be associating with the people who were picking on her.
Surprisingly she wasn’t expelled, and people have stopped messing with her
Sincerely, Centennial High School Student
at least she didn’t shoot anyone
Oh. My. God. We just had birthday cupcakes today at work.
An old Seth Macfarlane tweet: “Here, have this dessert a stranger made in their home —bake sales.”
I expect the phrase, “Filled with semen, pubic hair, expired food and pills,” to show up again in Lindsay Lohan’s autopsy report.
Lol. This is the best!
I knew this post was going to generate a goldmine in the comments section, just from the title.
You won the net today haha
More testicles mean more iron.
but seriously, where did the jizz come from? Was it even human jizz?
ya, I’m implying she jerked off an animal.
There was no “jizz” in the cupcakes, only condiments.
Sincerely, Centennial High School Student
This is gonna go on her spermanent record.
Lol, the “related article” on the side of the page is the article concerning the NYC ATM machine that dispenses cupcakes 24/7. I live in Brooklyn. Bon ‘apetit’.
Pretty sure the actual follow up you should be doing is, “soy sauce, BBQ sauce, and Mayo psyched out a bunch of high school bullies”
She said they were full of nasty shit to fuck with them……… You actually CAN find the story around in it’s totality, rather then just being dramatic with a lil bit of it.
You can defile the soup. You can tbag the drinks. You can rub the sandwich bread on your balls. But don’t you dare touch my dessert!
*You can’t really do any of those things. Thanks.
French toast down the pants.
How’d she make these? Duncan Hines’ Baby Batter?
Like this? [youtu.be]
You monster.
Van Wilder is the worst movie ever.
If she kept it quiet and did it over a long period of time, it could have been her Ass Pennies:
[www.youtube.com]
She could have left a legacy.
The UCB would have been proud.
The obvious question is,
where did she obtain any of this stuff?
Incorrect. The obvious question is WHY THE FUCK WOULD YOU EAT BAKED GOODS GIVEN TO YOU BY SOMEONE YOU PICK ON CONSTANTLY?
How is the cover pic on this article not the scene from Van Wilder?
Do any of you idiots believe this really happened? This is what’s known as “fiction”.
There was no semen in the cupcakes, only condiments.
Sincerely, Centennial High School Student
“The cupcakes have since been destroyed” is probably the best phrase I’ve ever heard
So no more peanut butter and jizz sandwiches?