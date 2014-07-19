Almost 10 Years Later, Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Finally Reunite On-Screen For A New Movie

Getty Image

If you’ve grown a little tired of watching and re-watching Mr. & Mrs. Smith for those hot and heavy Brangelina scenes, I have some great news for you: the twosome are teaming up for a brand new movie.

Yes, nearly 10 years since last sharing the big screen together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will co-star in an upcoming film called By The Sea. Universal Pictures, which obtained the rights to the project, describes it as an “intimate, character-driven drama.” It’s being written and directed by Jolie, and the couple are said to be involved in its production.

In recent months, Jolie’s been especially busy in the director’s chair. She’s currently working on Unbroken, which tells the story of bad-ass Louis Zamperini, a former Olympian and Air Force pilot who was captured by the Japanese during World War II. Meanwhile, Pitt’s been preoccupied with his own war flick, Fury, and, well, still dealing with the aftermath of that one crazy, crotch-sniffing fan.

Here’s hoping By The Sea has some delectable on-screen action like this:

Via Entertainment Weekly