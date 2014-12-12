Here’s The Best Tweet To Come Out Of Britain’s ‘Face-Sitting’ Porn Protest

As we told you earlier this week, hundreds of people in the United Kingdom were set to take part in a “face-sitting” protest outside of the Houses of Parliament, to object to Britain’s ridiculous new porn regulations which ban a laundry list of sex acts — basically, all of the good stuff. We found a tweet from this morning’s protest, and maybe now we have some insight as to why they banned this obviously unsafe sex act.
Maybe the U.K. should ban running now, too? After all, they say that’s also supposed to be bad on your knees. Safety first!
‘HRZZ MRFF DURF SHOOY”
What sound was heard when the water truck collided with the vinegar truck?
DOUCHE!
Here’s to hoping she used it.
Monty Python already has the perfect protest song:
[www.youtube.com]
+1000…you sonofabitch
I still do not understand why the women are leaving their pants on in these protests????
Also, do the Brits not do anything without their damn tea.
I was about to refute this before I realised I am literally drinking a cup of tea right now.
Yay! I’m glad there was a protest against the ban on face-sitting specifically. The entire porn regulation thing is ridiculous, but to specifically ban face-sitting was a sexist bullshit move on the part of the review board.
i think the female ejaculation ban may have been a bit more sexist.
I read about this story on another site and the first comment was
#ican’tbreathe
I thought that was pretty clever.