Here’s The Best Tweet To Come Out Of Britain’s ‘Face-Sitting’ Porn Protest

As we told you earlier this week, hundreds of people in the United Kingdom were set to take part in a “face-sitting” protest outside of the Houses of Parliament, to object to Britain’s ridiculous new porn regulations which ban a laundry list of sex acts — basically, all of the good stuff. We found a tweet from this morning’s protest, and maybe now we have some insight as to why they banned this obviously unsafe sex act.

Maybe the U.K. should ban running now, too? After all, they say that’s also supposed to be bad on your knees. Safety first!