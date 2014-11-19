Uber Investor Ashton Kutcher Is Defending Uber Against ‘Shady Journalist’

Ashton Kutcher, an investor in Uber, has come to the defense of Uber, which continues to do a great job of f*cking itself. Earlier today on Twitter, the Spread star, which is how he should always be referred to, tweeted, “What is so wrong about digging up dirt on shady journalist?” As if the singular/plural confusion wasn’t bad enough, Kutcher went on.
…And on…
Really makes you long for the days (last week) when Kutcher was only tweeting Two and a Half Men publicity stills. Anyway, I’m gonna sleep soundly tonight knowing that no one can accuse me of being a “shady journalist.” I prefer “sexy blogger.”
A bro defending a bro.
Well, what IS so wrong about digging up dirt on a shady journalist?
You didn’t really answer that question, you just engaged in some lame ad hominem snark.
Well the issue here is that the journalist they are targeting (or talking about targeting) isn’t really shady last I checked. And its the whole shooting the messenger thing, journalists report stories making them into the story instead of I dunno talking about the facts they drag out (like Uber’s reported involvement with escorts in france or reports that they artificially create surges) just reeks of “Well yeah we do that, but this person didn’t pay their taxes!” Its not much of a defense.
So this womyn is “horrified” that her acquisition of misogyny was not met with a calm response? Surely it would be more sexist for uber to refuse to partner up with an escort company? Especially since they seem to be a lot more considerate to their employees than other circles of the business (admittedly I am not aware of that companies record in the area).
To recap, a stupid journalist said something stupid, the accused got annoyed, vented and is now in the wrong.
Uproxx hasn’t hesitated to don shining armour and defend her because they saw “misogyny” in her argument and reflex reacted into supporting her at all costs.
Another day another dollar for the feeble world of consumer feminism.
As long as the dirt they dig up is true, it’s absolutely fair game. Both legally and morally.
Journalists are just angry and scared that people are starting to use their own unethical tactics against them. As for me, I’m with the vast majority of Americans who don’t trust the media: I say fuck ’em.
It’s not OK morally — and it’s damaging to our society. To say that it is acceptable for people of power/means to attack the messenger is to champion a chilling effect. What journalist is going to want to pursue a story about the excesses of, say, a multinational corporation if they know that A) They and their friends/families/co-workers will be subject to an ongoing dirt-digging campaign; and, B) That the public thinks that’s A-OK? You think this is just about Uber, but it’s not. It’s happening all over the world. We (the little guys) are the only shield that journalists have. We demand (or at least we should) a free press. Where we aren’t demanding it loudly enough, journalists are often literally in fear for their lives.
And this doesn’t even touch on the fact that harassing the messenger doesn’t change the facts he/she delivers, it just serves to obscure them.
Should journalists be immune from criticism? Nope. Definitely not. Should that criticism be directed at their work and not their personal lives? Yuuup.
Also, “Acquisition of Misogyny” is my new go-to fake band name. Called it.
They are grown ups. What’s wrong with digging up dirt is that retribution is for 8 year olds.
Can we just agree to nuke uber, Ashton Kutcher and the journalist all from orbit and just forget about this useless story?
It’s the only way to be sure.
One quibble: if we nuked them and then re-nuked the ashes we could be MORE sure.
Yeah, he’s a tool. Is he wrong?
Is every journalist some untouchable holy figure simply because they’re journalists? Above all reproach and questioning? Where did that idea come from? A journalist?
Woodward and Bernstein were both kind of dickbags doesn’t make what Nixon did legal. That’s the issue, attacking the person reporting the misdeeds doesn’t answer the story, its just trying to pull some “both sides are bad here.” Clearly its working with the simple minded set.
Isn’t the future awesome?
Is every journalist some untouchable holy figure simply because they’re journalists? No. But there is a HUGE difference between a reporter reporting facts (or if it makes you feel better, allegations) regarding how a business enterprise operates and a business enterprise hiring a P.I. to dig up dirt on a journalist. You want to investigate a journalist for plagiarism or misrepresentation? Go ahead — if you find a story there, publish it and we’ll all be better off. But that’s not what the Uber douche or AK are talking about doing. They’re saying: Report about our allegedly shady/immoral/illegal business practices, we will hunt down and expose the skeletons in your closet. It’s intimidation, plain and simple.
It is intimidation. So what?
Journalists do that all the time. Why should they get a free pass?
Pretty hard to have a free press when anyone that has enough money can intimidate the press into not saying anything.
So in order for us to have free press (which is bastardised into portraying her baseless accusations) we need to ignore free speech?
It doesn’t seem like it’s a question of “wrong” as it is “relevant.” If the journalist is using incomplete facts, ill-gotten or incorrect testimony to draw from and reporting it as fact, then yes, they are in the wrong and that should be made known.
Although Kutcher is flat-out being an asshole by calling the journalist “shady,” and it comes off as defensive, especially in light of the overwhelming amount of negative attention Uber has managed to acquire all on it’s own.
Buzzfeed at least doesn’t lie about what it is — it sustains itself on shallow and often manufactured viral hype.
The ‘fake outrage machine’ has been churning quite a bit this year. I think both sides have valid points, but the way Uber expressed theirs was very poorly phrased from an objective standpoint.
Will it end them? I kind of doubt it. Let’s see how it plays out.
It’s about ethics in transportation journalism. #ubergate
I am still trying to figure out why any of this should have mattered prior to them boasting that they would go all Pete Bondurant on the fourth estate. Why do they care so much that a blogger calls them misogynists? Why does partnering with an escort service make them misogynists? Internet rage bait and fear of said rage?
Does this mean journalists/bloggers will be posting less of the HOTT GOSS we’ve all come to expect? I know I hope that’s not the case.
If I hadn’t already deleted Uber from my phone this would have easily clinched it. Hello, Lyft.