Uber Investor Ashton Kutcher Is Defending Uber Against ‘Shady Journalist’

#UBER #Twitter
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.19.14 23 Comments

Ashton Kutcher, an investor in Uber, has come to the defense of Uber, which continues to do a great job of f*cking itself. Earlier today on Twitter, the Spread star, which is how he should always be referred to, tweeted, “What is so wrong about digging up dirt on shady journalist?” As if the singular/plural confusion wasn’t bad enough, Kutcher went on.

…And on…

Really makes you long for the days (last week) when Kutcher was only tweeting Two and a Half Men publicity stills. Anyway, I’m gonna sleep soundly tonight knowing that no one can accuse me of being a “shady journalist.” I prefer “sexy blogger.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#UBER#Twitter
TAGSASHTON KUTCHERTwitteruber

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 19 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP