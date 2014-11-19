Uber Investor Ashton Kutcher Is Defending Uber Against ‘Shady Journalist’

Ashton Kutcher, an investor in Uber, has come to the defense of Uber, which continues to do a great job of f*cking itself. Earlier today on Twitter, the Spread star, which is how he should always be referred to, tweeted, “What is so wrong about digging up dirt on shady journalist?” As if the singular/plural confusion wasn’t bad enough, Kutcher went on.

…And on…

Really makes you long for the days (last week) when Kutcher was only tweeting Two and a Half Men publicity stills. Anyway, I’m gonna sleep soundly tonight knowing that no one can accuse me of being a “shady journalist.” I prefer “sexy blogger.”