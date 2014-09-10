Baby Bear Playing On A Golf Course Is The Only Video Of A Bear You Need To Watch Today

Senior Editor
09.10.14 7 Comments

For the second time this week, a bear has our attention for doing something completely stupid and completely amazing. Just look at him, look how much goddamn fun he’s having. This is like when I was little and somebody gave me that stupid ice cream cone with the ball. And I sat there for hours playing with it. And it was just the same thing over and over and over.

This bear is me. I am this bear. We are one and the same.

TAGSbear on golf coursebear videoBEARS

