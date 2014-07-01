Mark Ruffalo Expresses His Love For Robert Downey Jr. And Squirtle In His Reddit AMA

So, everyone’s favorite rumpled, easy-going dreamboat Mark Ruffalo (Mark Rumpalo) took to Reddit last evening for an AMA, and hey, he came off as easy-going and charming. Who woulda guessed! A fairly large portion of the questions were Hulk related, but the AMA also touched on some of his other roles and…Pokemon? Here’s a few highlights…

Hi Mark, are you a comic book fan? Who is your favorite superhero?

Well, growing up, when I was little it was the Hulk and Bill Bixby’s the Incredible Hulk TV show. But as I got older it was Wolverine, and I have a signed first edition of the Wolverine by Frank Miller. That’s pretty cool.

Is your friendship with Robert Downey Jr. in real life as good as it is on the screen between your characters?

Better. We have a really good friendship. We’ve known each other since before Zodiac. And he’s kind of like an older brother that I wish I had. He sort of looks out for me, and I remember when the role came up in the movie, I reached out to him, I was nervous about it, I said “I don’t know if I can do this” and he said “It’s alright buddy, I gotcha.

If you had to pick someone to play my love Jennifer Walters/She Hulk, who’d be your top choice? :)

Oh wow, that’s pretty crazy. Well I think Zoe Saldana would be a great She Hulk. It’d be nice to see someone like her join the Avengers. Or someone quiet and demure like Emma Stone would be nice. But it would be up to the powers that be.

How much longer do would you like to play Bruce Banner/Hulk?

As long as they’ll have me. I did the math, and in 3 more movies I’ll be in my 50’s, and I don’t know if anyone wants to see a gray-haired Hulk. Maybe that’s not true.

Isn’t…isn’t Mark Ruffalo’s hair already grey? If not, what the hell would you call it?

What makes you Hulk level angry?

People messing up the environment with little care of the people and living things it will effect. Climate Change denial bums me out but that is mostly people who just haven’t looked too deeply into the issue or have very little regard for science. Cruelty, and selfishness upset me and greed is a major ugly quality in people. Wars also suck.

Yes, wars do suck. We’re on the same page buddy.

When will you be in a zombie movie? Do you love Breaking Bad?

I was just in the park playing Zombie tag with my kids. Whats not to love about Breaking Bad?

What’s zombie tag? Does it…involve biting?

When you read the script for Shutter Island were you shocked by the twist?

Yes, I was. I had no idea. I had no idea what was coming.

This would sound like bullsh*t coming from most actors, but I totally believe poor, trusting Mark Ruffalo dropped that Shutter Island script in his bowl of Fruity Pebbles in shock.

Who’s your favorite Pokémon?

Squirtle. For some reason that was the first Pokemon I got on my Gameboy, when I was playing it – they would give you 2 different ones, Charmander or Squirtle, and I started with Squirtle, so I have a warm place in my heart for Squirtle.

