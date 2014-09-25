These Modern SAT Questions Seem Legit

#Twitter #.LOL
Entertainment Editor
09.25.14 3 Comments

Winter is coming, which means it’s now the time of year where leaf fall down so call it “Fall” we talk good. It’s this autumnal time when high school seniors take the SAT for the first or second time, so we thought we’d help them prepare for the type of questions a modern SAT test will totally include. That’s where @NewSATQuestion comes in, a Twitter which serves as a completely legit source of practice questions you need to survive in today’s fast-paced scholastic grind.

We’ve collected some of our favorite modern SAT questions below.

Banner image by sarah-ji via Creative Commons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#.LOL
TAGS.lolNEWSATQUESTIONSATSTANDARDIZED TESTSTESTSTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP