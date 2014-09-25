These Modern SAT Questions Seem Legit

Winter is coming, which means it’s now the time of year where leaf fall down so call it “Fall” we talk good. It’s this autumnal time when high school seniors take the SAT for the first or second time, so we thought we’d help them prepare for the type of questions a modern SAT test will totally include. That’s where @NewSATQuestion comes in, a Twitter which serves as a completely legit source of practice questions you need to survive in today’s fast-paced scholastic grind.

We’ve collected some of our favorite modern SAT questions below.

#NewSATQuestions Who does Kanye West credit for influencing him as an artist? a.) Yeezus b.) Himself c.) Kanye West d.) All of the above — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) April 5, 2014

#NewSATQuestions Before each meal, it is proper etiquette to: a.) place napkin on lap b.) say Grace c.) upload picture of it to Instagram — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) March 24, 2014

#NewSATQuestions Jennifer Lawrence could get the: a.) b.) c.) D.) — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) September 1, 2014

#NewSATQuestions The object below is best described as a: a.) t-shirt b.) sweatshirt c.) tank top d.) Ray Rice jersey pic.twitter.com/2W7hxZ76Mh — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) September 17, 2014

#NewSATQuestions If Drake begins ascending a mountain at an elevation of 0, where'd he start? a.) halfway b.) the bottom c.) yes d.) the top — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) March 12, 2014

#NewSATQuestions Starbucks messed up Kate's order. Kate's white. How done is she? a.) 100% done b.) 300% done c.) SO done d.) She can't even — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) March 14, 2014

#NewSATQuestions Turn down for what? a.) Jesus b.) School c.) The Vine d.) The answer cannot be determined based on the information provided — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) March 13, 2014

#NewSATQuestions Who is the best hide-and-seek player of all-time? a.) Waldo b.) Osama Bin Laden c.) Malaysian Airplane d.) Too Soon — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) March 25, 2014

#NewSATQuestions Which of the following has the largest surface area? a.) Giraffe b.) School Bus c.) Peyton Manning's forehead d.) Snorlax — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) April 6, 2014

#NewSATQuestions Joe has 6 blunts. He smokes 2, & gives 1 to his friend Travis. How many are left? a.) 3 b.) 4 c.) 2 d.) enough to get faded — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) April 6, 2014

#NewSATQuestions If Hodor and Khaleesi were in a room together, he would most likely: a.) Hodor b.) Hodor c.) Hodor d.) Hodor — New SAT Question (@NewSATQuestion) May 19, 2014

Banner image by sarah-ji via Creative Commons.