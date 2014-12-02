Bill Simmons Cut Away To Music When The Topic Of Ray Rice Came Up On His Podcast

“Goodell, if he didn’t know what was on that tape, he’s a liar. I’m just saying it. He is lying. If you put him up on a lie detector test, that guy would fail. For all these people to pretend they didn’t know is such f*cking bull$hit. It really is, it’s such f*cking bull$hit. For him to go into that press conference and pretend otherwise — I was so insulted.”
That was ESPN personality Bill Simmons on his podcast (The BS Report) in September. Not long after making those comments, the network suspended him for three weeks without pay. He all but dared them to saying “the commissioner’s a liar and I get to talk about that on my podcast. Please, call me and say I’m in trouble. I dare you.”
Since then, Simmons has been playing relatively nice. Outside of a minor spat with Mike & Mike, it’s been all quiet on the Simmons front.
But yesterday the topic of Ray Rice returning to the NFL came up. Instead of addressing it head on with his gambling buddy Cousin Sal, Simmons went a different route.
Sure, this was childish and stupid but then again, so are most of the things ESPN does.
Also, he ends every NFL picks column with the following footnote: “I went 58-0 from Weeks 4 through Week 7. Also, Roger Goodell had no idea what happened inside the elevator with Ray Rice until September 8.”
but….Simmons was right. I wonder if the can grieve the suspension and win some backpay…
Simmons has a podcast today with Don Van Natta about Goodell and the Rice scandal, it’s a good listen.
