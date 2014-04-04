Bryan Cranston Promises Secrets And Lies In His New ‘Breaking Bad’ Memoir

#Bryan Cranston #Breaking Bad
Entertainment Writer
04.03.14 4 Comments

Bryan Cranston can basically do anything he wants at this point in his career. But it would seem that he just wants to spend a little more time as Walter White if possible. He’s working on a new memoir about his time on Breaking Bad and how it affected his life. From USA Today:

“Walter White taught me a lot — some of it useful, some of it dangerous,” Cranston, 58, says in a statement from his publisher. He plans “to tell the stories of my life and reveal the secrets and lies that I lived with for six years shooting Breaking Bad.”

I don’t know where he’s going to find the time when he’s running for his life from Godzilla, but sure, write a memoir. I know I’d at least read parts of it and jump around, like I do with most entertainment books. I always want to get to the juicy subject matter first and then go back over the rest.

I can only hope that he gets a picture of Dean Norris reading it on the toilet to put the back cover. At least that’s where my mind went as soon as I read that Walter White was writing a book.

Any excuse to post that picture, folks. It’s probably the silliest, greatest reveal in television history and I’ll never get enough of it.

(Via Vulture / USA Today)

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADBryan Cranstondean norrisMEMOIRS

