Bryan Cranston Promises Secrets And Lies In His New ‘Breaking Bad’ Memoir

Bryan Cranston can basically do anything he wants at this point in his career. But it would seem that he just wants to spend a little more time as Walter White if possible. He’s working on a new memoir about his time on Breaking Bad and how it affected his life. From USA Today:
“Walter White taught me a lot — some of it useful, some of it dangerous,” Cranston, 58, says in a statement from his publisher. He plans “to tell the stories of my life and reveal the secrets and lies that I lived with for six years shooting Breaking Bad.”
I don’t know where he’s going to find the time when he’s running for his life from Godzilla, but sure, write a memoir. I know I’d at least read parts of it and jump around, like I do with most entertainment books. I always want to get to the juicy subject matter first and then go back over the rest.
I can only hope that he gets a picture of Dean Norris reading it on the toilet to put the back cover. At least that’s where my mind went as soon as I read that Walter White was writing a book.
Any excuse to post that picture, folks. It’s probably the silliest, greatest reveal in television history and I’ll never get enough of it.
This just seems like a weak idea. The problem is that the only good entertainment books come from 3 different kinds of people:
1. They have been blacklisted or are so far out of the loop that they don’t care if they burn any bridges on their way to making a quick buck.
2. They are teetering on the edge of financial bankruptcy so are trying to make some real money and prolong whatever “lifestyle” they have grown accustomed to.
3. Complete narcissistic assholes who think that every little slight or perceived wrong should be documented for everyone to read.
Unfortunately Bryan is quite talented, is at this point sitting on a nice nest egg, and by all accounts, one of the nicest people you could meet (be it Hollywood or anywhere else). So I just can’t imagine this book being really interesting. Now when Shannen Doherty wants to finally write her tell-all, HOLY SHIT, I will be all over that because she has the trifecta.
