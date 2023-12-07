Was the fourth GOP presidential debate even necessary? Have any of them been? After all, none have boasted the guy who’s always crushed the polls: Donald Trump. Those candidates who have shown up — and then there were four — have barely talked about the orange elephant in the room. Really, it’s just been one: Chris Christie, an old buddy-turned-arch-nemesis, who’s made the central fixture of his campaign to try (maybe in vain) to save his party from the orb guy.

At Wednesday’s debate, he turned his ire towards his fellow nominees.

“We’re 17 minutes into this debate and … we’ve had these three acting as if this race is between the four of us.” — Chris Christie calls out his opponents for failing to address “he who shall not be named, Voldemort” pic.twitter.com/UzVVUIHsIC — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2023

After fielding a tough question from moderator Megyn Kelly, who lit into his poor marks, Christie instead mostly ignored it and tore into today’s GOP instead.

“Well look, Megyn, it is often very difficult to be the only person on stage who is telling the truth and the only person who is taking on what needs to be taken on,” Christie thundered. “I look at my watch now. We’re 17 minutes into this debate, and except for your little speech in the beginning, we’ve had these three acting as if the race is between the four of us. The fifth guy who doesn’t have the guts to show up and stand here, he’s the one as you just put it is way ahead in the polls.”

He then came up with a good insult for Trump that damns his fellow nominees as well.

“Yet I’ve got these three guys who are all seeming to compete with Voldemort, He Who Shall Not Be Named. They don’t want to talk about it,” Christie zinged. He continued: