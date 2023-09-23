Donald Trump loves to project strength…while safely ensconced in the bubble of rallies or interviews he can mostly control. But not everyone is buying his bull. One Trump turncoat is Chris Christie, who has made the primary focus of his presidential campaign to slam the former president early and often. He’s already made it clear he thinks Trump is a big coward for skipping the GOP debates (and in general). But he thinks there’s another reason the big guy won’t throw down with the likes of Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and, of course, him.

Chris Christie slams Trump’s Truth Social attacks and debate dodging: “If I had his record, I wouldn't want to debate either…He’s afraid to get on that stage…He doesn’t want the American people to see it. I do.” pic.twitter.com/oDYIaspdQS — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 22, 2023

As per HuffPost, Christie went on CNN, where he told Wolf Blitzer it made sense that Trump wouldn’t mount the debate stage. “If I had his record, I wouldn’t want to debate either,” he argued.

He elaborated on what he means by his record:

“He said he was going to balance the budget in four years, as a business man. He added $7 trillion to the national debt. Said he was going to build a ‘big, beautiful wall’ across the entire border of Mexico. He built 52 miles of new wall in four years. And he said Mexico was gonna pay for it. They never did. He said he was gonna repeal and replace Obamacare. He had a Republican Congress, he couldn’t get it done. Look, that’s not a record to be proud of.”

His poor lone term in office isn’t the only reason he’s hiding out. “He doesn’t want to face me,” Christie explained. “I prepared him for the debates in 2016. I prepared him for the debates in 2020. He knows what that’s like. He doesn’t want the American people to see it. I do.”

Still, Christie dares Trump to debate his fellow candidates. “And by the way, if he had any guts, he’d get on the debate stage,” Christie charged. “And he’s got things to say about me? Stop hiding behind your social media site, your failed social media site, Donald, and start taking me on directly. Show up. Stop being a coward.”

(Via HuffPost)