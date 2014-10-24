Conan O’Brien Got Lit Up In A Twitter Fight With Former Secretary Of State, Madeleine Albright

#Twitter #Halloween
Entertainment Features
10.24.14 9 Comments

Our country’s first female Secretary of State may be 77 years old, but the woman has survived both the Nazis and the Communists. A basic cable late-night host is no match for her.

Conan should be happy the fight was restricted to Twitter. Albright can leg press 400 pounds; she’s not a woman you want to tussle with!

Source: Madeleine Albright and Conan

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Halloween
TAGSCONAN O'BRIENHalloweenMADELEINE ALBRIGHTTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP