Conan O’Brien Got Lit Up In A Twitter Fight With Former Secretary Of State, Madeleine Albright

Our country’s first female Secretary of State may be 77 years old, but the woman has survived both the Nazis and the Communists. A basic cable late-night host is no match for her.

I picked out my Halloween costume. I’m going as “Slutty Madeleine Albright.” — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 23, 2014

.@ConanOBrien I'm considering going as hunky Conan O'Brien – but that might be too far fetched. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) October 23, 2014

.@Madeleine YES – My first twitter war with a former Secretary of State! You're next, George P. Shultz! — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 23, 2014

.@ConanOBrien Never get into a word war with a diplomat. We talk even more than comedians. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) October 23, 2014

Conan should be happy the fight was restricted to Twitter. Albright can leg press 400 pounds; she’s not a woman you want to tussle with!

Source: Madeleine Albright and Conan