Conan O’Brien Got Lit Up In A Twitter Fight With Former Secretary Of State, Madeleine Albright

Our country’s first female Secretary of State may be 77 years old, but the woman has survived both the Nazis and the Communists. A basic cable late-night host is no match for her.
Conan should be happy the fight was restricted to Twitter. Albright can leg press 400 pounds; she’s not a woman you want to tussle with!
Source: Madeleine Albright and Conan
“she’s not a woman you want to tussle with!”
Certainly not if you’re an Iraqi baby in need of urgent medical supplies.
OH shit, I doubt too many people know that her along with Clinton are responsible for a genocidal 500,000 Iraqi children deaths. A figure she accepted as well as stating that it was worth it.
Clinton also had one of his aides killed. Now normally I’d be fine with something like that but to make it look like an accident he killed 34 other people. It was a plane crash.
But listen, sometimes Presidents have to make the tough call for the greater good. Hell, even Bartlett had Abdul Shareef, the Qumari Minister of Defence and brother of the Sultan of Qumar, assassinated on that airstrip in Bermuda.
Good old “Straddlin” Madeleine Albright.
Heard that Coked-Up Werewolf was plugging Janet Reno.
I think it’s cute how Madeline Albright calls walking the “leg press.”
Albright drops the mic.
[media-cache-ec0.pinimg.com]
one back and forth does not constitute a “fight” or a “war” or being “lit up”.