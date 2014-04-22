Craig Sager ‘Looks And Sounds Great’ In His Plain Old Hospital Clothes

While the 2013-14 NBA Playoffs continue with some already really incredible early action, a lot of people still have Craig Sager in the backs of their minds, as TNT’s colorful sideline reporter is currently being treated for acute myeloid leukemia. As we’ve already seen, Sager’s colleagues at TNT, from Kenny Smith to Steve Kerr, paid tribute to him yesterday with colorful outfits, while even San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich sent his best wishes in a courtside interview with Craig Sager Jr.

But with all this remembering, honoring and paying tribute, it’s starting to feel pretty gloomy already. Can’t we hear from Mr. Suit himself already to know how he’s doing?

“It was just fabulous, an uplifting, tremendous thing for me,” Sager told SI.com Monday afternoon from his hospital room in Atlanta, where the longtime Turner Sports broadcaster is undergoing treatment for adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. “Pop saying he wanted me back and then promising to be nice? I was like, Oh, my God, that’s unbelievable, what an honor,” said Sager, whose exchanges with the curt Popovich have become a much-anticipated part of TNT’s NBA telecasts. “But then I started thinking about it: If I come back and Pop starts being nice to me, it just wouldn’t be right. I want him to go Serbian [Popovich was born to a Serbian father] on me.” (Via Richard Deitsch at Sports Illustrated)

Additionally, Jr. Tweeted a photo from his hospital visit last night, and while it’s nice to see Sager smiling and looking great, I’m still kind of disappointed that he’s not coming to us live in SagerVision. Oh well, I’m confident there’ll be plenty more years ahead of us for that.